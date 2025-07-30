General Hospital Recap, July 29 Episode: Willow Offers to Reunite with Michael After Wedding Collapse

The General Hospital episode on Tuesday, July 29, delivered emotional turns and new mystery developments. Willow was in distress after her failed wedding, while Jason chased a new lead related to Britt. Meanwhile, Nina, Michael, Carly, and others dealt with the fallout of Willow and Drew’s broken relationship.

Willow’s breakdown and plea for reunion

Willow showed up in her wedding dress at Carly’s place, demanding to see her children, Wiley and Amelia. Michael walked in and insisted she leave, reminding her of the judge’s order. In a surprising move, Willow offered to reunite with Michael, saying they could be a family again. However, Michael refused and said it was too late. He warned Willow that if she didn’t leave, he would involve security.

Willow broke down crying outside the house, watching Wiley through the window. Later, Elizabeth and Ric arrived to take Willow with them. Liz offered Willow a place to stay, and Willow calmed down. She believed Michael would eventually let her see the kids since they were now on the same side.

Jason’s new lead: Five Poppies Resort

Jason continued his investigation and shared with Liesl that he thought he saw Britt in Paris. Liesl assumed it was grief-driven imagination but admitted Britt had wanted to be cremated. Jason then noticed Liesl’s clutch and remembered Britt had a similar bag from Five Poppies. A quick search led him to the Five Poppies Resort in Dubrovnik.

At that resort, Britt was shown alive, receiving a delivery from Professor Dalton and rejecting an inappropriate offer from a masseur named Tomas. She later gave herself an injection and said goodnight to her mother, confirming she’s in hiding.

Nina learns the fallout from Curtis

At the Metro Court pool, Nina told Curtis and Portia that her relationship with Willow was over. Curtis confessed he had told Willow about Nina and Drew’s past, apologizing for causing the fallout. Nina accepted his explanation and seemed relieved that the truth came out, though she worried about Willow’s next move now that she was cut off from everyone.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Drew and Martin arrived looking for Willow. Tracy revealed she wasn’t there and mocked Drew’s failed wedding. Meanwhile, Martin tried to ask Yuri about Monica, but Tracy forced both men to leave.

Michael and Carly told Wiley about Willow’s breakdown and explained that she didn’t marry Drew. Carly was shocked to learn Nina stayed silent for so long. Michael admitted he was shaken by Willow’s desperation and unsure if he could let her near the kids again.

At Alexis’ house, Molly ranted about Cody and updated Alexis on her book. Inspired by Cody’s behavior, she changed a character in her story from a love interest to a clueless sidekick.

