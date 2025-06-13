Who is Alyssa Santos? Meet female lead romancing BTS' J-Hope in Killin' It Girl MV, making fans go wild

On June 13, 2025, BTS’ J-Hope made a blazing comeback with his third digital single, Killin’ It Girl. It features American rapper GloRilla, but it’s not just the music that has fans talking.

Alongside the much-anticipated track, the singer dropped a vibrant, visually explosive music video. It quickly became the talk of the town, but not just for the beat, the energy, or even the high-profile feature. Instead, the female lead in the MV has set social media on fire.

Advertisement

About halfway through the video, viewers were treated to a sultry, high-tension scene where J-Hope dances closely with a mysterious female performer. She starts off in the background, blending in with the other dancers. But she soon steps forward to meet J-Hope face-to-face, their chemistry so palpable it leaves viewers breathless.

The moment may be short, but the impact? Unforgettable. In fact, she’s even the thumbnail star of the MV, grabbing instant attention worldwide. So who is she?

Meet Alyssa Santos

The dancer igniting fan curiosity is none other than Alyssa Santos, a multitalented professional. She’s not only a trained dancer and choreographer but also a certified nail artist. Talk about being booked and busy!

She has over 50,000 followers on her dance-focused Instagram page. Alyssa regularly showcases her creative choreography, killer footwork, and fierce performance skills online. Her nail account, ClawLYSS, where she offers stylish designs to clients, is also gaining attention, boasting nearly 10,000 followers.

Advertisement

Known for her confident stage presence and expressive movement, Alyssa held her own next to J-Hope. It’s no easy feat, yet she matched his every move with ease and allure. This makes her a standout figure in an already visually stunning MV. ARMYs (BTS fans) have since flooded her social media with praise.

A new vibe for J-Hope

Meanwhile, Killin’ It Girl dives deep into hip-hop beats with a hypnotic hook. Its lyrics explore the spark of love at first sight. The track feels fresh and bold, signaling a new chapter for J-Hope’s evolving solo artistry. This release marks his third digital single, following the Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and the art-house-inspired MONA LISA.

Collaborating with GloRilla, one of the fastest-rising names in American hip-hop, adds a cross-cultural punch to the track. The MV blends urban edge, bold choreography, and a tinge of romance to complete the picture.

Advertisement

With his latest release, J-Hope is not just ‘killin’ it’ musically, but visually and creatively, too. And thanks to Alyssa Santos’s fiery cameo, Killin’ It Girl is poised to become a summer anthem.

Did you like J-Hope’s Killin’ It Girl MV? J-Hope just dropped his fiery new music video for Killin’ It Girl featuring GloRilla, and it’s already setting the internet ablaze! Now it’s your turn - what did you think? Vote below! LOVED it! J-Hope is on another level! That dance break was everything Alyssa Santos stole the show It was okay, not my favorite

ALSO READ: Killin' It Girl music video: BTS' J-Hope showcases sizzling chemistry with female lead in GloRilla collab track