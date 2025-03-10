BTS' J-Hope's Sweet Dreams remixes: When and where to check out six new versions of Miguel collab

BTS’ J-Hope released his digital single Sweet Dreams on March 7, 2025, and ARMYs have been streaming it on repeat. Now, BIGHIT Music has announced that J-Hope will drop a remix album titled Sweet Dreams – zzZ Remix on March 11, 2025, at 1 PM (KST).

The album will be available on BIGHIT Music’s official social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and the Weverse app.

The remix album will feature six tracks, including the original version. Each remix highlights different aspects of Sweet Dreams, showcasing its versatility. The Band Remix captures the vibrant energy of a live performance while staying true to the essence of the original track. Meanwhile, the Jonny GOLD Remix brings a pop-inspired vibe with a touch of funkiness.

The collection is rounded out with specially crafted sped-up and slowed-down versions, balancing the diverse interpretations of Sweet Dreams.

Track list:

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) – Original Version

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) – Instrumental

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) – Band Remix

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) – Jonny GOLD Remix

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) – Sped-Up Version

Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) – Slowed-Down Version

Described as a soulful blend of pop and R&B, Sweet Dreams expresses the longing to love and be loved. The track combines Miguel’s signature smooth vocals with all-English lyrics, adding to its universal appeal.

J-Hope is set to make his solo debut performance of Sweet Dreams on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon today, March 10, 2025.

Following its release, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) quickly topped the week’s new music poll, thanks to its fresh R&B vibe. The song arrives amid J-Hope’s 2025 world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, which kicked off with three back-to-back shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025.

J-Hope will bring his tour to various cities, including Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles. The Asian leg of the tour will include stops in Manila, Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, and finally, Osaka, where the tour will conclude on June 1, 2025.