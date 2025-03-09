BTS’ J-Hope engages in Sweet Dreams challenge with TWICE's Nayeon amid recent dating rumors

BTS’ J-Hope recently delighted fans by teaming up with TWICE’s Nayeon and Momo for an electrifying dance challenge on TikTok. The trio showcased their precise and energetic moves to the trending Sweet Dreams challenge, seamlessly executing the choreography. To top it off, they ended the clip with BTS’ signature pose, sending waves of excitement across social media.

The surprise collaboration quickly gained traction online, with fans showering the video with praise. BIGHIT MUSIC later amplified the buzz by reposting the TikTok on Instagram, where it garnered overwhelming engagement. At the time of writing, the reel had already amassed 9.8 million views and over 1 million likes, solidifying its status as a viral sensation. Fans flooded the comments with enthusiasm, expressing their joy over seeing J-Hope and the TWICE members dancing together.

However, beyond the impressive dance moves and chemistry, the video stirred up discussions for another reason. Fans couldn’t help but focus on the presence of J-Hope and Nayeon in the same frame, reigniting long-standing dating rumors between the two idols. Social media erupted with speculation, with many pointing out how unexpected yet intriguing this collaboration was, given the past rumors surrounding them.

Moreover, fans discovered that the dance challenge was filmed back in February, even before J-Hope released Sweat Dreams on March 7. This realization came from an Instagram Live segment Nayeon did in February, where she was seen wearing the same outfit while sitting in a car. Fans speculate that they were driving out of HYBE’s basement then.

Dating rumors linking J-Hope and Nayeon have been circulating for quite some time, with fans piecing together supposed “clues” from various sources. Speculation first gained traction when netizens noticed that the two idols had reportedly visited the same restaurant for an event around the same time in 2022. While no official confirmation was given, the coincidence was enough to spark curiosity among fans.

As time passed, fans continued to find what they believed to be “evidence” of a connection between the two. A viral TikTok video, which has amassed over 400,000 views, compiled a timeline of instances where J-Hope and Nayeon appeared to have been in the same places at similar times.

In 2023 and 2024, social media users pointed out that both artists had shared photos taken at identical locations, though they never appeared together in the pictures. Most recently, in January 2025, new speculation arose when fans noticed that both idols had posted pictures striking similar poses, albeit in different locations. This led to further discussions about whether the two were subtly hinting at something or if it was all just a coincidence.

The latest TikTok challenge has only intensified discussions, as fans debate whether this collaboration was purely professional or if it subtly hints at something more. While some believe the video was simply a fun moment between colleagues in the K-pop industry, others think it might be a subtle nod to the ongoing rumors. Despite the swirling speculation, neither J-Hope nor Nayeon has commented on the matter. Both artists have remained silent on their personal lives.