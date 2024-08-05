BTS' Jimin and Jungkook count days for Are You Sure?! release with fun-filled adventurous clip; WATCH

On August 5, BIGHIT MUSIC, the managing label behind K-pop sensation BTS, set fans buzzing with excitement by dropping a thrilling new clip on the group's official social media accounts. The short yet captivating teaser shows Jimin and Jungkook’s fun-filled time in their much-anticipated travel show, Are You Sure?!, which is set to premiere on Disney+ on August 8, 2024.

The clip, cheekily captioned "D-3," offers a sneak peek into the dynamic duo’s whirlwind adventures, from exhilarating kayaking and scuba diving to heart-pounding kart racing and rock climbing.

Take a look at the clip here;

The newly released footage highlights Jikook, as BTS’ Busan brothers are lovingly called by fans, Jimin and Jungkook’s infectious chemistry as they embark on a spontaneous journey across iconic global destinations. Fans are given a taste of the duo’s thrilling escapades and playful interactions, promising a blend of excitement and heartfelt moments. The teaser hints at a thrilling journey filled with unexpected twists, perfectly capturing the essence of their upcoming show.

Are You Sure?! will take viewers on an unforgettable eight-episode voyage, each capturing the essence of Jimin and Jungkook’s travels through different seasons and countries. The show will start with Episodes 1 and 2 on August 8, 2024, at 4 PM KST, with new episodes airing weekly until the finale on September 19, 2024.

The format of the show emphasizes spontaneity and unplanned adventures as Jimin and Jungkook explore diverse locales, from the vibrant streets of New York to the serene landscapes of Jeju and the enchanting winter scenes of Sapporo.

Watch the trailer for Jimin and Jungkook’s Are You Sure?! here;

Earlier, the official announcement on Weverse only fueled the excitement, promising fans an intimate and exhilarating glimpse into the lives of these beloved idols as they navigate through varying seasons in different corners of the globe. The show’s unique approach, capturing the duo’s unfiltered reactions and interactions, ensures a fresh and engaging viewing experience filled with both laughs and heartfelt moments.

As the countdown to August 8 continues, anticipation for Are You Sure?! reaches a fever pitch. This travel variety show is set to offer a refreshing look at Jimin and Jungkook’s endearing bond and adventurous spirits, making it a must-watch for fans and adventure seekers alike.

