BTS’ Dynamite soars past 2 billion views, becomes first male K-pop act release to do so

BTS is lighting it up like Dynamite! The group and their fans have managed to grab a whopping 2 billion views on the music video for the 2021 track. As of September 4 at approximately 9:16 am KST, the music video crossed over the massive number, achieving a remarkable milestone in its legacy. It has taken Dynamite about 5 years, 13 days, and 20 hours to knock off the 2 billion views number.

Dynamite powers years of success for BTS

Released on August 21, 2020, at 1 pm KST, Dynamite marked the group’s first full-English single amid the roaring COVID-19 pandemic back then. With a positive message, the group managed to capture many hearts around the world. The song became an instant hit globally, grabbing them their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 No.1 ranking. Now, half a decade later, the song has become the septet’s first-ever music video to cross 2 billion views.

The success of Dynamite was followed by more English-language releases from the group, including Butter and Permission to Dance, which came in May 2021 and July 2021, respectively. With repeated triumphs over Billboard charts and a breakthrough in the West, BTS’ formula was soon adapted by many.

Since then, the group has dropped another album, Proof, in June 2022 as their last active group release before taking a military hiatus of about 3 years when the team members all enlisted for their mandatory services. A follow-up release, Take Two, was gifted to fans in June 2023, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their debut. BTS is said to be working on their new album at the moment after reuniting with each other following their military discharge. The team stayed in the US for a couple of months to work with world class producers and is likely to return for recording a music video soon.

