BIGHIT MUSIC confirms BTS' Jimin and Song Da Eun were dating, reveals current relationship status

BTS’ Jimin and Song Da Eun have been making headlines over their relationship status. While the fans believe the duo to be dating, BIGHIT Music has released an official statement to provide a clarification and avoid speculations amongst the audience.

The rumors of the pair dating began to make rounds on the internet after Da Eun shared a clip on her TikTok, where she revealed she was waiting for the boy band member by the lift, surprising him with a greeting.

Advertisement

According to the company’s statement, they confirmed that the duo had been dating in the previous months but are not together presently.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s statement over Jimin and Song Da Eun’s relationship rumors

In the official statement, the music company addressed the rumors of BTS’ Jimin and Song Da Eun being in a relationship. They mentioned, “Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual being mentioned in relation to it.”

It further read, “However, as speculative reports concerning the artist’s personal life have continued to surface and groundless rumors have been circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts. The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present.”

Advertisement

In the conclusion of the statement, BIGHIT MUSIC wrote, “We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We earnestly request that you also refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual who is being mentioned alongside the artist.”

The fans’ speculations about the BTS star being in a relationship with Song Da Eun come amid him topping the list of Most Handsome Faces of 2025, last week.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin named Most Handsome Face of 2025 in new poll, V and Jungkook follow close behind