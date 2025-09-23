BTS’ SUGA fulfills 2-year-old promise to fans, teases possible new project with return to Instagram: PICS

Min Yoongi aka Agust D, is back on social media, making his first post in over 2 years. On September 22, the Instagram username ‘agustd’ finally made a post after 2 long years. This is the first time since August 2023 that the account has been updated apart from the Instagram story shared by the singer during his visit to fellow BTS member Jin’s solo concert earlier this year. With this, SUGA has fulfilled his long-running promise made to his fans about 2 years ago, before taking a break for his mandatory military service, which he carried out via an alternative method, taking on a public worker role for 21 months.

BTS’ SUGA returns to Instagram after long wait

In August 2022, SUGA shared a post on his personal Weverse account bidding a goodbye to his fans before taking a break to complete his military obligations. He promised that a couple of years would go by fast and he would return to them before they even realize. Well the time is here and the singer has made his grand return. He also seems to be hinting at something new brewing as the photos show him at a shoot with a guitar in hand standing atop a trolley.

The photos seem to be old, with a undercut peeking out from under his hair. He appears engrossed with his work. A lot of mess seems to be behind him, with music and construction equipments littering the background. His shadow being cast on the wall, a domineering presence in the room.

On the other hand, BTS returned from Los Angeles after staying there for two months, working on their album. Set for a spring 2026 release, this will be the group’s first full-team drop in about 3 years following the release of Take Two in June 2023. The team is rumored to be planning another return to the US for fiming their music video, with the concept plan already in place.

ALSO READ: Details of BTS’ Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo dinner before latter’s military enlistment revealed: PIC