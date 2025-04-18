BTS' Jimin's lack of statement in Lee Jin Ho gambling scam saves comedian from additional charges; Here's how

Amidst the ongoing investigation into comedian Lee Jin Ho's involvement in illegal gambling, one factor has played a key role in preventing further complications for the entertainer: BTS' Jimin’s lack of a public statement. Despite the gravity of the scandal, Jimin’s silence has effectively shielded Lee Jin Ho from facing additional charges, especially those related to illegal gambling.

As per TenAsia, the Seoul Gangnam Police have formally transferred Lee Jin Ho’s case to the prosecution. Till now, no fraud charges have been filed against Lee Jin Ho, as the victims, including BTS’ Jimin, declined to provide statements. As a result, potential additional legal liabilities, particularly related to fraud, were excluded from the case

Lee Jin Ho, who previously borrowed large sums of money to fund his gambling activities, has been handed over to prosecutors. As per Xports News, Lee Jin Ho asked for more than 2 billion KRW (about USD 1.41 million) from various sources, including colleagues in the entertainment sector, broadcasting staff, and acquaintances. Among these debts, 100 million KRW (around USD 70,622) came from BTS’ Jimin, with another 1.3 billion KRW (approximately USD 918,377) borrowed from a loan company. Even comedian Soo Geun Lee and singer Ha Sung Woon lent him money.

During the investigation, Lee Jin Ho admitted to most of the charges surrounding his gambling habits, expressing deeper regret and a strong intention to repay his hefty debts. Right after his gambling news came up, Lee Jin Ho's career hit a significant roadblock, with him pulling out of all ongoing TV projects.

The question now remains whether BTS’ Jimin or his agency, BIGHIT Music, will issue an official statement regarding the financial transaction. Furthermore, should any formal declaration be made in light of the recent developments, it raises the possibility of revisiting the case and potentially imposing additional charges upon Lee Jin Ho. With the investigation ongoing and the comedian's debts still under scrutiny, the next steps will be closely watched.

BTS’ Jimin is expected to return to civilian life after completing his 18-month mandatory military service on June 11, 2025. He will be discharged alongside fellow member Jungkook, as both enlisted on the same day.

