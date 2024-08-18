When BTS' RM made 95 liner besties Jimin and V hold hands after a 'fight'; know what happened

BTS’ Jimin and V once became a viral meme after they were spotted sitting through an interview holding their hands. It is said that leader RM forced them to hold hands after they had a fight. Let’s revisit the time when ARMYs couldn’t help but praise the Wild Flower singer’s ‘mother-like’ behavior trying to solve a fight between the 95 liners besties.

Back in 2020, BTS appeared in an interview on the Zach Sang Show following the release of their first all-English track Dynamite. Fans noticed that Jimin and V were holding hands, which sparked much curiosity.

Many believed that leader RM forced them to sit like that after they fought over dumplings. In a live, Jimin revealed that after a tiring practice schedule, he wanted to eat first but V was also hungry. So, the two 95-liners proceeded to fight over their food and who would eat them first.

The other members initially told them to go outside and sort it out. But when they kept arguing over the same things, their hyungs called them inside and sat them out for a reconciliation. Eventually, the duo made up and when talking about it on their live streams, they expressed their embarrassment.

However, not long after, when the two were spotted holding hands in an interview, ARMYs believed it was RM who asked them to do it in order to reconcile. Others think they are just so good friends and around that time, both Jimin and V were exhausted with their busy schedules and sat through the interview holding their hands as a sign of their close friendship.

On the work front, BTS members SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently completing their mandatory military schedule. The eldest Jin was discharged on June 12, 2024.

The group’s last album Proof arrived in 2022. Since then, due to the members’ enlistment, BTS has been on a hiatus. Meanwhile, all seven members are using this break to advance in their solo careers.

They are now set to reunite in 2025 when they will make their highly-anticipated comeback.

