BTS' Jin says 'can't do this anymore' while trying to hike Hallasan in RUN JIN episode 1 teaser; WATCH

On August 6, BIGHIT MUSIC unveiled an eagerly anticipated teaser for Jin’s upcoming variety show, Run Jin, set to premiere on August 13, 2024. The teaser showcases Jin's lighthearted and adventurous spirit as he tackles a hiking journey on Mount Hallasan, one of South Korea’s most iconic volcanic peaks.

The teaser begins with Jin’s enthusiastic interactions with the show’s staff. His upbeat attitude shines through even as he grapples with the challenging hike. In a playful exchange, Jin assures the crew that he’s more than willing to endure the hardships if it means bringing joy to his fans, affectionately known as ARMY. The clip features Jin’s humorous reflections on the trek, from questioning how long it will take to reach the summit to amusingly lamenting the steep incline and his own wavering energy.

Throughout the hike, Jin receives heartfelt congratulations from fellow hikers, including a touching moment with a young child who not only offers words of encouragement but also shares a snack. This genuine gesture provides Jin with a burst of motivation as he continues his climb, reinforcing the strong connection he shares with his fans and the public.

The teaser captures Jin’s candid and humorous side, highlighting his willingness to go the extra mile, both literally and figuratively, for his supporters. His playful banter and lighthearted approach to the grueling hike provide a refreshing glimpse into his personality, promising that Run Jin will be filled with both laughter and heartfelt moments.

Take a look at the new teaser for Run Jin here;

Meanwhile, Jin’s solo career has been marked by a series of notable achievements. After releasing his solo tracks like Awake, Epiphany and Moon as a part of BTS’ albums and, Tonight, Abyss and Yours, the theme song for the drama Jirisan. His official solo debut came in October 2022 with The Astronaut, a collaboration with Coldplay that showcased his musical versatility just before his military enlistment.

Advertisement

Following his discharge on June 12, 2024, Jin delighted fans with a FESTA live show and proudly represented South Korea as the torchbearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Now, as he embarks on his solo variety show, Run Jin promises to offer an engaging and entertaining experience, further solidifying his status as a beloved figure both on and off the stage. The teaser has only heightened anticipation for the show’s premiere, where fans will get to see more of Jin’s endearing personality and his adventurous spirit.

ALSO READ: 'Anything for ARMY': BTS member vows to entertain fans in new solo variety show RUN JIN; WATCH