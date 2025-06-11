BTS' Jungkook admits feeling embarrassed post military discharge with Jimin; says, 'So many things happened...'

On the morning of June 11, 2025, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook officially concluded their mandatory military service in South Korea. They had enlisted together on December 12, 2023. The two served side by side as active-duty soldiers in the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade for the past 18 months.

Both idols warmly greeted fans and the media, but Jungkook appeared a bit shy. Curious why? Keep reading to find out.

Warm greeting at Yeoncheon Stadium

Following the official discharge procedure held within the base, Jimin and Jungkook made their way to Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. No formal fan meeting or event had been organized. However, the two still appeared briefly before the public to greet the crowd that had gathered.

Despite the early hour and quiet surroundings, fans showed up in large numbers, many holding banners and signs welcoming the two back from service. As Jimin and Jungkook stepped into view holding large bouquets, cheers erupted from the crowd.

Humble moments in front of the camera

Appearing in front of cameras for the first time in months, both idols looked slightly reserved but visibly happy. They gave a crisp military salute and proudly shouted “Dan-gyeol!” It’s a Korean phrase used by soldiers to express unity and solidarity. Jungkook addressed the fans with a heartfelt message, thanking everyone who came to see them despite the early morning timing.

“To all the ARMYs who came, thank you for coming to see us as we’re being discharged. I have been officially discharged as of June 11. I hereby report it!” he said, smiling. He then admitted, “It’s been so long since I stood in front of a camera..I didn’t even put on any makeup, so I feel a bit shy and don’t really know what to say.”

He also took a moment to express gratitude toward fellow soldiers and officers, saying, “Seniors who went before us, juniors who are still in the military, comrades who were discharged a little earlier than us, and officers who are working hard. You've worked hard living with us. Thank you for taking good care of us.”

Jungkook concluded with, “There were so many things that happened, but I’ll share them gradually and talk about it all during a live broadcast.”

BTS nears full reunion

With Jimin and Jungkook’s discharge, only one BTS member remains in service. SUGA, who is fulfilling his alternative duty as a public service worker due to shoulder injury, is scheduled to complete his service on June 21.

RM and V, who enlisted together in December 2023, were discharged just a day earlier on June 10. With six members now fully discharged, BTS’ military hiatus, which began in late 2022, is now just days away from officially ending.

