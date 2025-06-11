BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin officially discharged from military service; check out first pics of greeting and saluting

On the morning of June 11, 2025, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook were officially discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service. The two had enlisted together on December 12, 2023, serving side by side as active-duty soldiers in the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade. With 18 months of training, duties, and commitment behind them, they now return to their careers and the global spotlight.

Advertisement

Heartfelt greeting at Yeoncheon Stadium

Following their formal discharge procedures within the military base, Jimin and Jungkook made a brief appearance at Yeoncheon Public Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. There was no official fan meeting planned. However, the two greeted the crowd of waiting journalists and loyal fans who had gathered to welcome them back.

Both idols wore their military uniforms and presented sharp salutes to the cheering ARMY. Despite the early hour and lack of ceremony, the emotional weight of the moment was clear. This was more than just a routine discharge; it was the symbolic end of a chapter for both the artists and their fans.

Casual moments and playful energy

In true BTS fashion, the reunion wasn’t short on charm. Jimin and Jungkook, known for their tight-knit friendship, shared light-hearted moments. They laughed and even teased each other in front of the cameras. Their camaraderie was on full display, offering a comforting and familiar glimpse of their natural chemistry.

Advertisement

Jimin looked effortlessly polished, his post-military visuals sparking admiration online. Jungkook, meanwhile, caught fans’ attention with his signature edge. He confidently bared his tattooed right arm.

BTS’ military era nears its end

The discharge of Jimin and Jungkook comes just a day after RM and V also completed their service. Now, only SUGA left to complete his alternative service as a social service worker, which is expected to end on June 21. BTS is just days away from having all seven members back together.

This moment signals the closing of a two-and-a-half-year chapter in BTS’ journey, which began when eldest member Jin enlisted in December 2022. Fans have long anticipated the day all members would return, and now that milestone is finally within reach.

Fans celebrate the long-awaited return

Online and offline, ARMYs across the world rejoiced. Social media platforms were flooded with photos, videos, and trending hashtags. Fans expressed joy, pride, and overwhelming support, noting the members’ healthy appearances and positive energy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM and V officially discharged from military service; check out first pics saluting and hugging