BTS' RM's LOST music video lifts 2 gold and 2 bronze trophies at 2024 Ciclope International Festival of Craft

BTS’ RM has once again made headlines, this time for his remarkable music video LOST!, which triumphed at the 2024 Ciclope International Festival of Craft. The visually stunning video secured four prestigious awards, including Gold for Best Direction and Best Production Design, as well as Bronze for Cinematography and Color Grading. This recognition honors the creativity and artistry of not just RM but the entire team involved, further highlighting the importance of team synergy and the creative envisions of an artist.

Released in May as the lead single from his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, LOST! shows RM’s signature blend of introspective lyrics and engaging visuals. The music video, directed by Aube Perrie and creatively directed by San Yawn, invites viewers into a whimsical yet significant exploration of identity and belonging. The narrative follows RM and a cast of diverse characters, each representing different facets of oneself, as they navigate the complexities of social integration.

The upbeat and playful sound contrasts with the deeper themes of the video, where each character is depicted as being “lost” yet striving for connection. This dichotomy resonates with many, highlighting the universal struggle to find one’s place in a world that often feels overwhelming. The intricate production design captures the essence of these characters' journeys through vibrant colors and imaginative sets.

Watch RM's music video for LOST! here:

Behind the scenes, an impressive team contributed to the music video’s success, including cinematographer Chris Ripley and production supervisor Marcel Ursachi. The collaborative efforts of professionals from various disciplines, such as visual effects, sound engineering, and art direction, culminated in a visually compelling narrative that reflects RM’s artistic vision.

Meanwhile, RM is currently serving in the military; his first-ever solo documentary, Right People, Wrong Place, is also capturing audiences at the 29th Busan International Film Festival, screening under the Open Cinema section. This documentary shows not only his musical prowess but also his multidimensional artistry.

With the accolades for LOST! at the Ciclope International Festival of Craft, RM continues to push boundaries in both music and visual storytelling, leaving a lasting impact on fans and the industry alike and his creative journey remains a source of inspiration for many.

