BTS' SUGA fans trend 'as he should' in anger after first airport spotting since DUI charge, know all about interaction with paps

BTS member SUGA took a flight to the USA on July 8, along with Jimin and Jungkook. They are to unite with their team leader, RM, in the foreign land. The travel plan has been reported as part of their preparations for a brand-new group album.

During SUGA, Jimin and Jungkook's airport arrival, paparazzi were on their usual duty, trying to interact with the artists and record clips of their whereabouts. However, SUGA's case was a bit unusual.

BTS' SUGA gives paps silent treatment while leaving for USA

Min Yoongi, aka SUGA, was followed by paps for coverage of his travel details. Just like they interacted with Jungkook and Jimin, they expected the same from SUGA. But the Haegeum singer did not respond to them all. He walked away at full speed, showcasing his usual demeanor.

Notably, it was the BTS member's first public spotting for a schedule following his 2024 DUI scandal. Hence, the artist might have been careful regarding making any kind of comment.

It was likely his way of avoiding any possible misinterpretation of his statements, which could have led to serious trouble. Fans appreciated his behavior and started the "as he should" trend. Know about it.

What is the 'as he should' trend and how is SUGA's airport appearance and DUI case related to it?

As SUGA gave a silent treatment to the paps, fans lauded him, saying he did the right thing, "as he should" have done. The strong reaction stems from the media's harsh coverage of SUGA falling from his e-scooter while being under the influence of alcohol.

An X-user wrote, "yoongi always speedwalk at the airport. but, it's so satisfying to watch him ignoring those kmedia f*ers after all they did last year."

His dedicated supporters said, "yoongi didn't even spare those reporters a glance. deserved. stay away from him." They showcased their support for the artist during his tough time and are still by his side even now. One of them claimed to have heard him greet the paparazzi once, due to his "humble nature," but overall, they were proud of him for avoiding all their questions.

