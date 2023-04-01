BTS’ V in Jinny’s Kitchen tops the Most-searched keyword in Most Buzzworthy Non-Drama appearances for March

On April 1, it was confirmed that BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung was the no.1 most-searched keyword related to Non-Drama TV shows for the 4th week of March. Jinny’s Kitchen also came second for the most searched non-drama in March. With a stellar cast and BTS’ V charismatic personality, the show has been receiving a lot of love and attention!

BTS proved their one-top popularity by achieving a great record for 100 consecutive weeks on the popular ranking site for 'Korean drama' following 'KPOP' in Japan. V won 19,043 votes in the 'KPOP Male Idol Ranking' vote held from March 20 to March 26 by 'Nehan', a popular Japanese idol ranking site, and held first place for 104 consecutive weeks and broke their own record again. As a result, V, both as a singer and as an actor, solidified his position as the number one all-rounder in both name and reality by writing a great record of being number one in Japan's famous rankings for 100 consecutive weeks. In addition, V has been consistently ranked #1 in the 'KPOP Idol Popularity Vote' ranking.

In the latest episode of Jinny’s Kitchen, which aired on the afternoon of March 31st, the identity of BTS’ V was revealed to guests. While there were many customers who recognized Choi Woo-sik from 'Parasite', he personally introduced BTS's V and 'Marvel Guy' Park Seo Joon. On this day's broadcast, Lee Seo Jin, who was happy to see the full restaurant, was seen. Lee Seo Jin was happy, and when his waiting customers appeared, he was delighted as he thought of sales. Park Seo Joon, Jung Yu Mi, and V cooked without a break, and Choi Woo Shik was also busy dealing with customers and serving food. As Choi Woo Shik passed out flyers, he asked if he knew Korean movies, and he revealed that he appeared in the movie to the guests who only knew 'Parasite'. Choi Woo Shik also introduced Park Seo Joon and V to them. When Park Seo Joon finished cooking and came out to the hall, he introduced himself as 'Marvel Guy', and the guests were amazed. V also introduced him as a member of BTS.

