Jinny’s Kitchen Ep 6 Highlights: BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon and gang gear up for a busy day as restaurant fills up

In the tvN entertainment program 'Jinny’s Kitchen', which aired on the afternoon of March 31st, Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and V (Kim Taehyung) were shown working without a break to rush orders.

The previous episode:

In the last broadcast, Lee Seo Jin, who was overly immersed in the role of president, revealed his ambition of 100,000 pesos in total sales. However, the cumulative sales until the fourth business day were about 21,000 pesos, and with only four business days left, it was difficult to achieve the target. However, on the fifth business day, when most stores are closed, customers flock to the store and start to see signs of a jackpot.

Choi Woo Shik’s comedic timing:

On this day, 'Seojin's' was full, so they had a busier day than the weekend. In addition, returning customers appeared one after another, and waiting customers lined up. Choi Woo Shik also announced the sad news to the guests, saying, "Unfortunately, there is a waiting time of one hour." However, as the number of guests increased, the appearance of the corners of Lee Seo Jin's mouth was seen rising, drawing attention. Choi Woo Shik jokingly told the kitchen staff, "The boss's dimples are digging deeper and deeper," and made everyone laugh.

There was worry and anxiety spread among the staff as they decided to open their restaurant as other shops were closed but they only received a positive response as many people gathered, bringing a long line to the restaurant. While Seo Jin was extremely happy at seeing the long line, the kitchen staff on the other hand, namely Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, BTS’ V and Jung Yumi got tired after a long day of hard work. Park Seo Joon, who said that it was the hardest ever, confided, "The number of ramen I cooked today is as good as any kimbap restaurant owner." BTS’ V said that it was the hardest thing he has ever done.

Meanwhile, tvN's entertainment program Jinny's Kitchen is a program that shows the process of Lee Seo Jin, who was promoted from director of 'Youn's Kitchen' in the past to president, opening a small snack bar abroad and running the store, and is broadcast every Friday.

