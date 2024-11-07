Know all about Kim Ji Won’s dating History: Rumors with Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun, Park Seo Joon, and more

Curious about Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won’s dating history? This stunning K-drama sensation has captivated fans not just with her on-screen roles, but also with her off-screen connections, sparking curiosity about her love life, and relationship status.

From rumors with her recent co-star Kim Soo Hyun to past speculations involving K-drama stars like Park Seo Joon, Ji Chang Wook, and Song Joong Ki, Kim Ji Won’s dating history has been a hot topic among fans. Here’s a closer look at the dating speculations that have put Kim Ji Won at the center of attention in the K-drama world!

All about Kim Ji Won dating history: Ex-boyfriends and husband

Kim Ji Won and Park Seo Joon: The Fight For My Way connection

Perhaps one of the most talked-about rumored relationships in Kim Ji Won’s dating history revolves around her on-screen partnership with actor Park Seo Joon. The two starred together in the 2017 romantic comedy Fight For My Way, where their undeniable chemistry made fans believe they were an item off-screen as well.

During the filming of the show, Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won were spotted exchanging sweet notes on each other’s scripts, which sparked the initial rumors. K-drama fans, enchanted by their chemistry and flirtatious banter, took to social media to create a buzz about their possible relationship. At one point, during an awards ceremony, the hosts cheekily asked the two actors if they had any off-screen crush on each other, to which both raised their hands in playful agreement. This moment seemed to confirm the speculations.

However, in a 2020 interview, Park Seo Joon firmly denied the rumors, stating, “We’re not dating. It’s not like that.” Despite his clear statement, fans continued to hope that there was more to the friendship between the two stars. Though no romantic relationship was ever confirmed, the buzz around them remains one of the most memorable in Kim Ji Won’s dating history.

Kim Ji Won and Yoo Yeon Seok: A casual date or something more?

In 2016, another dating rumor involving Kim Ji Won made headlines. This time, the actress was linked to Reply 1994 star Yoo Yeon Seok. According to a report by Sports Chosun, the two were allegedly spotted having a casual date at a lamb skewer restaurant in the upscale neighborhood of Cheondam Dong in Seoul. The report further suggested that the pair shared food and displayed affectionate gestures, which raised eyebrows and led to widespread speculation about their relationship.

Adding fuel to the fire, an industry insider claimed that both families had reportedly approved of their relationship. However, the rumors were quickly debunked when Yoo Yeon Seok’s agency issued a statement clarifying that the two were simply friends.

They further explained that their managers were also present during the outing, reinforcing the idea that it was a casual meal and not a romantic rendezvous. Despite the clarification, the brief buzz surrounding Kim Ji Won and Yoo Yeon Seok remains a highlight in her dating history.

Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook: Professional chemistry or real romance?

In 2020, Kim Ji Won starred opposite Ji Chang Wook in the romance drama Lovestruck in the City, where their intense on-screen chemistry once again sparked rumors of a real-life romance. Fans were convinced that their captivating portrayal of a couple in love transcended the script and had blossomed into something beyond friendship.

Even the show’s director seemed to buy into the idea, initially suggesting that their on-screen chemistry was so powerful that it may have reflected real feelings. However, later, the director clarified that the chemistry was simply a result of their professionalism and dedication to their roles.

Despite the director's statement, fans continued to speculate about the nature of their relationship, with many hoping for a romance to match their on-screen love story. However, like the others, the rumors were never confirmed, leaving fans to wonder if Kim Ji Won and Ji Chang Wook could have been more than just co-stars.

Kim Ji Won and Song Joong Ki: A tale of on-screen chemistry

Kim Ji Won’s rumored relationship with Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki came after their collaboration in the 2019 fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles. Their on-screen romance was so gripping that it fueled rumors about their relationship off-screen.

In 2019, a post circulated online claiming that Song Joong Ki had shared a private photo with Kim Ji Won, further intensifying the speculation. However, it was later revealed that the photo was actually from a magazine photoshoot, and the rumors were based on a misunderstanding.

Despite the clarification, the Arthdal Chronicles co-stars remained in the spotlight, and their excellent teamwork continued to spark the imagination of fans. Still, no concrete evidence has emerged to suggest that Kim Ji Won and Song Joong Ki were ever involved in a romantic relationship.

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun: Lovestagram sparks rumors

The most recent and perhaps the most intriguing rumor surrounding Kim Ji Won’s love life involves her Queen of Tears co-star, Kim Soo Hyun. The two had previously worked together in Embracing the Sun and Descendants of the Sun, but their most recent collaboration in Queen of Tears reignited speculation about their relationship.

This time, the rumors gained more traction when Kim Soo Hyun posted an Instagram photo in July 2023 that seemed to closely resemble a photo previously shared by Kim Ji Won. Netizens quickly coined the term “Lovestagram” to describe these social media posts, suggesting that the pair may have been hinting at a secret relationship through their similar posts. While the fans were eager to see more signs of this possible romance, neither Kim Ji Won nor Kim Soo Hyun, nor their agencies, have confirmed or denied these speculations.

Kim Ji Won's dating history continues to intrigue fans, with rumors about her relationships fueling much discussion across social media and tabloids. From the on-screen chemistry with her co-stars like Park Seo Joon, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Ji Chang Wook, to the current buzz surrounding her rumored romance with Queen of Tears co-star Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won’s personal life has captured the hearts of many.

While nothing has been confirmed, the speculation around Kim Ji Won's dating history only adds to the mystery and allure of the talented actress, keeping fans eagerly awaiting more updates.

