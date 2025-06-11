BTS' V shares never-before-seen moments with military mates, goofy selfies and more post discharge: PICS

BTS’ Kim Taehyung officially completed his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside BTS leader RM. But even before the fanfare of a group reunion could kick in, V surprised all with a deeply personal gift. The idol shared an Instagram post filled with never-before-seen photos from his 18 months in the army. And of course, he did it in his signature charming style: cheeky, sincere, and effortlessly cool!

Love Me Tete

Shortly after his discharge, V took to Instagram with a multi-photo post captioned with “Love Me Tete.” He cleverly played on the title of Tems’ hit Love Me JeJe, which he used as background music for the post. The phrase blends the song’s title with his affectionate nickname Tete. Within moments, the post began trending as ARMYs rejoiced over the surprise drop.

A glimpse inside military life

The carousel featured an array of unseen photos, all of which offered a genuine peek into V’s time away from the spotlight. Many of the images captured heartfelt moments with his fellow soldiers, from casually hanging out and sharing laughs to preparing for swimming sessions together. One set even showed the group posing playfully in a 4-cut photo booth.

Beyond these group moments, the post included a charming mix of solo shots. V shared a series of goofy selfies that revealed his playful side, along with mirror selfies taken in what looked like a practice room. There were also quieter, more introspective images. One shows him reading a book, suggesting peaceful moments of solitude during service.

A highlight for fans was a workout photo featuring actor Song Kang, another military enlistee and close friend. The post also included a winter snap of V smiling beside a snowman, along with various other candid shots. All of which humanized the megastar and made fans feel closer to him again.

Fans react with overwhelming love

The post instantly became a trending topic across social media platforms. Fans were moved by V’s thoughtfulness in sharing such private memories, especially after being away from the public eye for over a year.

ARMYs flooded the comments with messages of love and thanks. They express how emotional and proud they felt to see V finish this chapter and return with such warmth.

The countdown to the full BTS reunion

With Jin and J-Hope having already completed their military duties in 2024, and RM and V now discharged, the excitement continues to build. Jimin and Jungkook also discharged the following day, on June 11.

Now, only SUGA remains. He is expected to finish his alternative service by June 21, officially closing BTS’ military hiatus that began in December 2022. The band is inching closer to a full reunion, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

