BTS' V's fans feel infuriated as Kim Taehyung gets snubbed at 34th Seoul Music Awards; call it 'unacceptable'

The nominees for the 34th Seoul Music Awards were announced on March 25 and BTS ARMY is not happy about it. They have expressed their shock and discontent regarding the exclusion of BTS' sub-vocalist V from the nominations. They can't seem to understand why he didn't receive a single nod in any category, despite meeting the eligibility criteria for several of them. Fans have taken to social media to express their frustration and disappointment with the judges' decision.

The Seoul Music Awards considered artists who released music between January 2024 and March 2025 eligible for nominations. The selection process was based on data from Circle Chart, a reliable music chart that tracks performance and impact. This approach aimed at ensuring that the most influential and successful artists of the year were recognized and honored. However, as per BTS ARMY, the award show failed to adhere to their objective by not including any of Kim Taehyung's songs in the nominations.

They have raised relevant inquisitions regarding why V was snubbed out of the nominations, regardless of his song Fri(end)s doing exceptionally well in global charts of Billboard and iTunes. BTS fans also highlighted that Fri(end)s, released in March 2024, and his collaborative duet with Park Hyo Shin, Winter Ahead, dropped in November 2024, fulfilled all the eligibility criteria for bagging nominations. They are frustrated at the stark contrast of him and the other BTS members, including Jin, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, who garnered multiple nominations across various categories.

Some even felt like V's noticeable absence from the nominations list was a "deliberate disregard" towards him and called it "outrageous" and "unacceptable." A fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse BTS' agency, HYBE, of failing to adequately promote his solo releases. They wrote, "Taehyung is the BTS member that the company hurts the most. I hope Korean fans are watching this and don't stop shouting loudly... this company needs to respect Taehyung's work." Numerous fans voiced their disappointment regarding the same, stating, "V DESERVES BETTER."