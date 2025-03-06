Cha Eun Woo to enlist soon? His agency Fantagio's signing of Kim Seon Ho for 1.4 million USD sparks speculations

Starting March 1, 2025, actor Kim Seon Ho is managed by Fantagio, which is also home to notable stars like ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo. The latest updates regarding the actor's joining the new agency reveals his recruitment fee being 1.4 million USD, as reported by K-media OSEN on March 6. It has led to several fan speculations, including him being a replacement of Cha Eun Woo, as he might enlist for the mandatory national services soon.

As per them, Cha Eun Woo's ensuing military enlistment cost Fantagio a whopping sum of money. On being asked to comment on Kim Seon Ho's rumoured signing amount on March 6, a Fantagio representative told OSEN, "It is difficult to confirm details related to the contract, including the signing bonus. We ask for your understanding."

Advertisement

After the news circulated online, fans and industry insiders took to social media to express dissatisfaction regarding the agency's decision. Some called them "dumb" for "wasting their money", while others compared the net worth and profit margin of the two actors.

Some insiders of the South Korean industry claimed that the agency's decision was to "prepare for singer/actor Cha Eun Woo's vacancy upon his enlistment for mandatory military service." The ASTRO member is likely to start his military duties in 2025, owing to his 97-liner friends, BTS' Jungkook and NCT's Jaehyun already being enlisted and GOT7's Yugyeom sharing his wishes to enlist this year as well. Many consider Cha Eun Woo's halting of activities for his national activities being the cause of his agency's bold move.

Advertisement

Notably, previously, the Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha actor almost sealed the deal with Song Joong Ki's agency, High Zium Studio. However, Fantagio's big bonus fee might have led to Kim Seon Ho's change of decision. To that some fans sarcastically commented, "Apparently Fantagio wanted to save Song Joong Ki from any more humiliation" and "If anyone still has stocks in Fantagio, pull out immediately."

Some even accused the company of "throwing away the money that Cha Eun Woo made in the trash" as according to them, Kim Seon Ho "is not gonna make even a fraction of what Cha Eun Woo makes."