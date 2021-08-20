Chalo Koi Baat Nahi Ep. 1 Review: Bheja Fry duo, Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey’s satire on environment

Cast: Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak

Created by: Gursimran Khamba and Amit Tandon

Platform: Sony Liv

Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey have acted together in multiple films, with Bheja Fry being their most memorable outing. The duo, who have conventionally been known for their impeccable comic timing, have now joined hands for the Sony Liv show, Chalo Koi Baat Nahi. It’s more of a satire with the duo touching upon globally relevant topics. In the first episode of this comic show created by created by Gursimran Khamba and Amit Tandon, the duo discusses environmental issues.

The show is split into three segments, with stand-up commentary from Vinay and Ranvir being a constant. In the first segment of the show, the makers have a satirical take on the global environment summit, which is held on a yearly basis. The second segment is about the heat wave and a comic take on how that has taken a toll on the sport of cricket, with the pitches going dry and favoring the spinners.

The third satire is about the importance of the Environment Ministry in the Government, and the way things pan out in that department. The makers try to put out a message around the importance of preserving the environment with reduction in global pollution through the first episode with undertones of humor. While the intent is right, the jokes do fall flat at most instances. The first gag of the world environment summit comes across as something too naïve and pretentious, whereas the second one does have its moments. The third act is as an eye opener, however, the punches yet again fall flat.

The first episode ends with a jab on the pollution in Delhi and how the Government might spin a narrative to make the polluted environment a tourist attraction. Vinay and Ranvir are honest in their part, however, the satire called for better writing, as most of it is superficial. The concept of the show is unique and here’s hoping things pick up from the second episode as the duo come back together for a comical debate on another globally relevant topic.

Note: The review is based on first episode of the show!

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda with Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor