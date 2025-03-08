Stray Kids' Felix’s fans slam JYP Ent for Paris Fashion Week appearance delay due to passport mix-up

JYP recently became the subject of criticism following an incident at the airport on March 6, 2025. During Paris Fashion Week, Felix of Stray Kids was traveling to Paris for the Women's Fall/Winter 2024 Louis Vuitton presentation.

But when it turned out that his manager was carrying his old passport instead of his new one, his departure was delayed. Felix's supporters were annoyed and dissatisfied when he was prevented from boarding the aircraft.

Felix addressed the issue on his Bubble account, informing fans that he would be delayed by several hours and urging them to take care of themselves in the meantime. Although Felix remained composed, the incident quickly attracted extensive attention on social media.

Outraged fans and internet users criticized JYP Entertainment and its staff for being unprofessional. Some even suggested that the incident reflected poorly on the agency's management of its celebrities. In response, Chinese and Korean fans sent protest vehicles and funeral wreaths to JYP Entertainment to express their dissatisfaction and demand better care and treatment for Felix.

Advertisement

Some fans comment, “Cpixies have sent protest trucks and funeral wreaths calling out JYPE’s incompetence to their building!! They said they’re going to send even more”, another one shares, “I hope you start taking responsibility for your incompetence. Felix is not to blame and he does not deserve to apologize every time you do not do your job properly."

Another fan shares, "Thank you C-Pixies and K-Pixies. Manifesting that company to go bankrupt," another shares, “"Did your staff intentionally take the wrong artist passport? It's not good for Felix, what's good for you? What a malicious company."

This latest setback follows another troubling incident that took place earlier in February 2025, when it came to light that Felix had been involved in a vehicle accident and had fractured his arm after leaving the fifth Stray Kids fan meetup.

Advertisement

Felix is one of the most prominent members of Stray Kids, an established K-pop group formed in 2017 under JYP Entertainment . He is known for his distinctive voice and intense rap style.