EXCLUSIVE: Fan Or Not, Brad Pitt Believes F1 The Movie Will 'Appeal Equally' To All, Expresses Disbelief Over ‘Visceral Driving Experience’

Brad Pitt is set to return to the screens as Sonny Hayes in his upcoming movie, F1. The actor will be donning the suit of a professional racer while starring alongside Damson Idris in the Joseph Kosinski directorial.

Ahead of the big release, Pitt exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that he had the "most visceral driving experience" while shooting for the film at the real race locations.

Moreover, the Wolfs actor went on to share that F1 is made for the ardent fans of the sport, as well as for the audience who do not follow races at all. He described the film as “entertaining on many levels.”

Brad Pitt’s adrenaline rush was at its peak while filming for F1

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris drove alongside the real F1 drivers for the film. Speaking of his experience, the Fight Club star revealed to us that he has no idea how he, along with the makers of the film, got away with driving the race cars at top speed at the Grand Prix.

“I still don’t know how we got away with it,” said the Oscar-winning actor about “the most visceral driving experience that’s ever been put on ﬁlm.”

Pitt further explained, “The forces in these cars—the high-speed corners—the physics of it all want to rip your head from your shoulders. It’s shocking what these cars can do—and it’s a high unlike any high I’ve ever experienced before. We just couldn’t capture it any other way.”

The actor also spoke about how the movie will be approached by different types of audiences.

He shared, “Threading that needle was the biggest challenge, but I think we’ve done that—made it enlightening enough and understandable for newcomers without dumbing it down for ultra fans.”

The actor, who is currently dating Ines de Ramon, continued to say, “It's funny, it's aggressive, it's driving, and it's surprisingly heartwarming. I love all these characters. I think this ﬁlm is so damn entertaining on so many levels.”

What is F1: The Movie about?

As for F1: The Movie, Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Pitt, was one of the biggest names in Formula One until his career fell into jeopardy after meeting with an accident.

Almost 30 years later, Hayes is approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, who convinces the former to get back to racing to save his team.

For the cast members, Pitt is joined by Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Simone Ashley, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who is also known for the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time FORMULA 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman have come onboard as the producers of the film.

F1 opens in theaters on June 27, 2025.

