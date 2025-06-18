Will Johnny Depp Return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Producer Hints at Original Cast's Comeback

The Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most loved movie franchises amongst moviegoers. With the movie being in production for the past few years, the fans have been wondering if it will be released this year or next.

They are also curious whether Johnny Depp will return to the screens as Jack Sparrow.

Amid the doubts, Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the film franchise, sat down to converse with Screen Rant, where he spilled the beans over the upcoming movie.

The producer dropped hints at some of the old cast members returning to the franchise, but he did not confirm the names. Bruckheimer also revealed the status of the film. He said that the script of the movie is currently in the works.

Will Johnny Depp return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

According to the media reports, Johnny Depp was released from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise following Amber Heard’s allegations of abuse against the actor.

After Disney dropped Depp from the film, he revealed during his court trial that he had no interest in returning. With the statements by the movie star, the fans might be disappointed, but it would be interesting to watch who fills Depp’s shoes in the new film.

As for the producer, speaking to the media portal, Bruckheimer shared, “We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right—and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure,” referring to the progress in filming.

He further added that the movie will be a new take on the franchise. When asked if the whole of the cast was new, or if anybody was to reprise their roles, Bruckheimer said, “Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones—you’ll have to guess.”

Hence, the producer’s comments mean that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still in the early stages of development. The previous movies of the franchise revolved mainly around the characters of Jack Sparrow, Will Turner, and Elizabeth Swann.

Moreover, the fifth installment, Dead Men Tell No Tales, laid out a few possibilities of the upcoming movie going in various directions.

Further details for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be rolled out soon.

