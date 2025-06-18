Rajinikanth creates records with Coolie Dhurandhar Teaser On Ranveer Singh's Birthday Vishnu Manchu Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Welcome To The Jungle in trouble again Akshay Kumar Golmaal FIVE from March 2026 Shivangi Joshi The Traitors Hollywood Films Shine In India This Weekend

Bou Buttu Bhuta Week One Box Office: Babushaan Mohanty's Odia horror film collects Rs 6 crore in 7 days, emerges as BLOCKBUSTER

Bou Buttu Bhuta starring Babushaan Mohanty stormed over Rs 6 crore net in its opening week, emerging a big blockbuster at the box office.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Jun 18, 2025 | 11:14 PM IST | 10K
Babushaan Mohanty
Bou Buttu Bhuta starring Babushaan Mohanty stormed over Rs 6 crore net in 7 days. (Credits: Babushaan Films)

Odia movie Bou Buttu Bhuta is doing wonders at the box office. The Babushaan Mohanty starrer horror thriller is witnessing a phenomenal box office trend, thanks to its superlative word of mouth. 

Bou Buttu Bhuta nets Rs 6 crore in opening week, emerges a blockbuster 

Released on Thursday (June 12), Bou Buttu Bhuta debuted with an opening day collection of Rs 40 lakh. The movie went on to record an upward trajectory at the box office and wrapped its opening week of 4 days at Rs 3.10 crore net in India. Further, the registered just a drop of 20% on its first Monday over its big Sunday and clocked over Rs 1.05 crore. It kept on gaining phenomenal traction on Tuesday as well and added another Rs 1 crore to the tally. 

Advertisement

According to estimates, the Odia movie has registered a drop of just 10% on Wednesday (today) and collected Rs 90 lakh net. With such a solid hold at the box office, the movie wrapped its opening week at an impressive sum of Rs 6.05 crore net in India. 

Babushaan Mohanty's Bou Buttu Bhuta has emerged as a big blockbuster in just 7 days of its theatrical run. It has taken the first big step for the Odia film industry. 

Day-wise box office collections of Bou Buttu Bhuta are as follows: 

 

Day India Net Collections
Thursday Rs 40 lakh
Friday Rs 45 lakh
Saturday Rs 1 crore
Sunday Rs 1.25 crore
Monday Rs 1.05 crore
Tuesday Rs 1 crore
Wednesday Rs 90 lakh
Total Rs 6.05 crore

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the horror-thriller is set to perform better in its second weekend as well. However, a lot will depend on its hold against Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Both movies cater to a separate section of the audience, which means they can easily co-exist at the box office. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bou Buttu Bhuta. Watch the movie at a theater near you if you haven't already.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Salman Khan gets his heroine for upcoming film based on Galwan Valley clash: Report

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles