Bou Buttu Bhuta Week One Box Office: Babushaan Mohanty's Odia horror film collects Rs 6 crore in 7 days, emerges as BLOCKBUSTER

Odia movie Bou Buttu Bhuta is doing wonders at the box office. The Babushaan Mohanty starrer horror thriller is witnessing a phenomenal box office trend, thanks to its superlative word of mouth.

Bou Buttu Bhuta nets Rs 6 crore in opening week, emerges a blockbuster

Released on Thursday (June 12), Bou Buttu Bhuta debuted with an opening day collection of Rs 40 lakh. The movie went on to record an upward trajectory at the box office and wrapped its opening week of 4 days at Rs 3.10 crore net in India. Further, the registered just a drop of 20% on its first Monday over its big Sunday and clocked over Rs 1.05 crore. It kept on gaining phenomenal traction on Tuesday as well and added another Rs 1 crore to the tally.

According to estimates, the Odia movie has registered a drop of just 10% on Wednesday (today) and collected Rs 90 lakh net. With such a solid hold at the box office, the movie wrapped its opening week at an impressive sum of Rs 6.05 crore net in India.

Babushaan Mohanty's Bou Buttu Bhuta has emerged as a big blockbuster in just 7 days of its theatrical run. It has taken the first big step for the Odia film industry.

Day-wise box office collections of Bou Buttu Bhuta are as follows:

Day India Net Collections Thursday Rs 40 lakh Friday Rs 45 lakh Saturday Rs 1 crore Sunday Rs 1.25 crore Monday Rs 1.05 crore Tuesday Rs 1 crore Wednesday Rs 90 lakh Total Rs 6.05 crore

Directed by Jagdish Mishra, the horror-thriller is set to perform better in its second weekend as well. However, a lot will depend on its hold against Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Both movies cater to a separate section of the audience, which means they can easily co-exist at the box office.

