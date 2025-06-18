Want to stay at Mohanlal’s home in Ooty? Malayali superstar opens his villa to guests for short-term vacations

Are you planning to take a vacation to the serene location of Ooty, Tamil Nadu? Then there’s a golden opportunity for you to explore and stay at Mohanlal’s luxurious home at the hill station.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the Malayali superstar has opened the doors of his beautiful private villa in Ooty. The villa, named Hideaway, is now available to guests for short-term vacations.

The private space is located just 15 minutes away from town and is available for booking on luxunlock.com. The premium bungalow is operated by an individual person with a base tariff of Rs 37,000 per night, excluding taxes.

The three-bedroom luxurious villa is not just a premium place to stay but also offers a celebratory look into Mohanlal’s enriching journey in cinema and a look into his family life.

While his daughter, Vismaya’s room is themed with a nature decor, his son and actor Pranav Mohanlal’s room offers a garden-facing patio. The living room, aka The Family Room, has a fireplace with 300 artistic renditions based on Malayalam film history placed within the area.

Additionally, an annex called the Gun House performs as a bar and showroom, which displays replica weapons used in Mohanlal’s movies like Barroz and Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.

Making the stay even more unique, the venue is said to have an in-house chef who specializes in Kerala cuisine and has served the Mohanlal family for 25 years.

Interestingly, Mammootty recently opened his home, “Mammootty House” in Kochi, to fans and guests for stays. The actor’s luxurious abode is said to be priced at Rs 75,000 per night.

Coming to Mohanlal’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the crime drama Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy. The actor will soon be appearing in a cameo role for the fantasy film Kannappa.

The Vishnu Manchu starrer is slated to release on June 27, 2025, with stars like Prabhas and Akshay Kumar making cameo appearances.

Furthermore, Mohanlal will be next seen in a lead role this year for his feel-good comedy drama Hridayapoorvam, co-starring with Malavika Mohanan.

