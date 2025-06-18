Who is Love Island Fame Ayo Dating? All About Alicia, Daughter of Manchester United Legend Paul Scholes

Love Island fame Ayo has fueled the rumors of him dating Alicia. The reality TV star’s alleged girlfriend is the daughter of Manchester United star Paul Scholes.

Recently, Alicia dropped a few snaps of herself on her social media handle, and the fans quickly noticed that she had the same black hoodie as the one owned by Ayo.

The fans also noticed the man behind Alicia in her pictures had a similar goatee to Ayo. They were quick to speculate that the daughter of the football player was dating the reality TV star.

Who is Ayo’s alleged girlfriend, Alicia?

As for Alicia, the daughter of the Manchester United star, she is herself a sports player. She represented England in the International tournaments and in the Netball Super League.

In addition to being a basketball player for London Pulse, Alicia is also an influencer, with 100K followers on her social media account.

She was recently in the news for opening a gym with her brother and her father. Alicia shares a strong bond with Scholes and gave fans a glimpse into her bond with her dad in a video she shared on the internet in 2021.

In the clip, the football star was seen chewing his daughter’s toenail, giving fans a chance to tease the athlete.

Ayo in Love Island

As for Ayo, the reality TV star was romantically involved with the mental health nurse, Mimii Ngulube, while on Love Island. After coupling briefly with Mimii, he then went on to be with the new bombshell, Jess Spencer.

Ayo and Spencer played the season together and came fourth in the show. However, the duo’s connection was also tangled in controversy in the villa.

Despite Ayo choosing Jess over Mimii, the fans of the show were convinced that he still had feelings for Ngulube.

Even Ayo’s brother added to the fuel, stating that he wasn’t sure about Jess when he entered the show on the family day.

As for his current relationship, neither Ayo nor Alicia has confirmed the news of them dating.

