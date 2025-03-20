Did Kim Sae Ron’s GOLDMEDLAIST manager leak her voice recording to Lee Jin Ho amid Kim Soo Hyun’s dating scandal?

The sudden passing of Kim Sae Ron has left a significant impact on the South Korean entertainment industry. The latest revelation surrounding her personal life has further shocked the public. On March 19, the YouTube channel Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho reported claims that Kim Sae Ron was married and had been pregnant but later underwent an abortion.

According to Lee Jin Ho, these claims were based on a voice recording provided by an unnamed source whose identity has now been revealed as Kwak Tae Young. Instiz reports that Kwak Tae Young was Kim Sae Ron’s manager during her time at GOLDMEDALIST and continued managing her even after her contract with the agency was terminated. It was also revealed that Kwak Tae Young was planning to start his agency.

Kim Sae Ron’s representatives initially stated that the images circulating online were from a casual photoshoot with a friend. However, when Lee Jin Ho pressed for verification, it was later confirmed that she had been married. The YouTuber further revealed a voice recording allegedly capturing a conversation between Kim Sae Ron and Kwak Tae Young. In the audio clip, staff members were heard asking the actress to be truthful about the “marry” remark and the images featuring a mysterious man.

Advertisement

According to Lee Jin Ho, Kim Sae Ron was married to a Korean-American citizen residing in the U.S. and lived with him for a brief period. She initially planned to end her relationship with her husband, who was employed by a major conglomerate in New York. However, her plans changed upon discovering her pregnancy. The recording further suggested that she later decided to undergo an abortion. In the audio, Kim Sae Ron reportedly said, "He (her husband) didn’t know why I kept hiding the fact that I was married. He wanted to make it public." Even Kim Sae Ron in the voice recording shared that the images were posted by her husband.

Following Kim Sae Ron’s passing, her family has become increasingly concerned that her former manager, Kwak Tae Young, may have leaked personal information to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. They are now reportedly considering taking legal action against him.

Advertisement

Apart from the marriage controversy, the late actress was also involved in a dating scandal with Kim Soo Hyun.