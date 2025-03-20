Did Physical: 100 star Choo Sung Hoon cover Kim Sae Ron's funeral expenses? Details emerge amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row; report

The tragic passing of South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron, at the young age of 24, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. Her untimely demise left many unanswered questions, with new details about her life continuously surfacing. Among the many inquiries, one pressing question emerged: Who covered Kim Sae Ron’s funeral expenses?

According to Allkpop, it was none other than the Physical: 100 and television personality Choo Sung Hoon aka Yoshihiro Akiyama

who stepped forward to support Kim Sae Ron’s grieving family. Kim Sea Ron's family faced significant difficulties arranging the funeral, prompting Choo Sung Hoon to extend his assistance during their time of need.

But why did Choo Sung Hoon take on this responsibility? What was his connection to Kim Sae Ron? The two had previously crossed paths on the Channel A variety program City Fisherman, where veteran cast members, including Choo Sung Hoon, Lee Kyung Kyu, and Lee Duk Hwa warmly received Kim Sae Ron. During the show, the senior cast treated her like a daughter, fostering a deep bond that resonated with viewers. Given their close connection, Choo Sung Hoon found it impossible to turn a blind eye to the tragic loss of someone who had shown him such affection and warmth.

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron’s funeral took place on February 17, 2025, at the Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall in Pungnap Dong, Songpa Gu, Seoul. Her younger siblings, actors Kim Aron and Kim Ye Ron, were the chief mourners. Several celebrities attended, including Choi Hyun Wook, Han So Hee, Won Bin, KMU duo Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun, and TV host Jang Sung Kyu. Actor Lee Na Young, Won Bin’s wife, paid her respects by sending a memorial wreath. Other wreaths were sent by Cha Eun Woo, Seo Ye Ji, IU, Gong Myung, Kim Bo Ra, and the K-pop band FT Island.

As more details emerged, it was revealed that Kim Sae Ron had taken her own life on February 16, a date that coincided with the birthday of her former lover, actor Kim Soo Hyun. Initial speculation suggested that Kim Sae Ron had been in a minor romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was just 15, and he was 27. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, strongly refuted these claims, citing misinformation from the Garosero Institute. Instead, the agency clarified that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were involved in a romantic relationship between 2019 and the fall of 2020.

Advertisement

On March 19, 2025, further reports surfaced, stating that Kim Sae Ron had secretly married a Korean-American citizen, whom she met through a mutual friend. This unexpected revelation added another layer of mystery to her already complex personal life.

Beyond her relationship scandal, Kim Sae Ron also faced financial struggles. She was reportedly in debt, owing 700 million KRW to her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST, as a penalty for Bloodhounds. As days pass, new information continues to emerge, shedding light on different aspects of her life. Only time will uncover the full truth behind her tragic story.