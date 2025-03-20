Is Kim Sae Ron’s audio note to Kim Soo Hyun’s agency fabricated by YouTuber Lee Jin Ho? Chinese fans find alleged hints

On March 19, 2025, crucial evidence from YouTuber Lee Jin Ho was released from his YouTube channel, Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho that the late actress, Kim Sae Ron, was reportedly married to a Korean-American citizen based in the United States. This revelation sent shockwaves through the public, already reeling from the dating scandal involving Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. Her tragic passing now appears to be just the tip of the iceberg.

Recently, new information has surfaced suggesting that a leaked audio recording of Kim Sae Ron discussing her 'marriage' and 'pregnancy' was fabricated. According to Chinese netizens, the audio clip in question was manipulated. A Chinese X (formerly known as Twitter) account named 길티아카이브 시즌2 (Guilty Archive Season 2) shared a post, which was later translated by the account Translating Misogyny in Korea.

The post stated, "The audio of Kim Sae Ron released by Lee Jin Ho was edited later." It further clarified, "First of all, I would like to state that I only analyzed the audio wavelength. I did not conduct any analysis on the authenticity of the content. There are multiple cuts before Kim Sae Ron’s sentences," (as per a Google translation). Screenshots of the audio’s waveform analysis also revealed signs of tampering. Check out netizens comments here.

As soon as the post went viral, it ignited widespread outrage among netizens. Many criticized Lee Jin Ho for committing what they perceived as a severe ethical violation—editing and fabricating the audio. One netizen commented, "Was it really worth it? Why fabricate something just for views?" Another raised concerns about the credibility of Lee Jin Ho’s entire YouTube channel, stating, "I wonder how many of his 1.4K videos are also fabricated." Meanwhile, others expressed gratitude toward Chinese netizens for exposing the manipulation, with one user saying, "I love these Chinese fans so much; they're so cool."

According to reports from Instiz, the leaked voice recording was allegedly obtained from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST. It was reportedly leaked by the agency’s manager, Kwak Tae Young. In the recording, Kim Sae Ron was allegedly speaking to a former manager, who remained in contact with her after she left GOLDMEDALIST. She reportedly stated that she was married, became pregnant, and later had to undergo an abortion. Furthermore, she mentioned that the images she posted on Instagram featuring a mysterious man were actually of her husband. She also allegedly claimed that it was he who uploaded those pictures with the caption "Marry."

With these revelations now under scrutiny, the controversy continues to unfold, leaving the public questioning the truth behind Kim Sae Ron’s personal life and the credibility of Lee Jin Ho’s reports.