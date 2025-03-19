Was Kim Sae Ron married in Jan 2025? Lee Jin Ho alleges DEETS of actress' relationship with mystery man amid Kim Soo Hyun dating row

A video posted by YouTube channel Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho on March 19, 2025, made Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating controversy more complicated. Although Lee Jin Ho said in the video that he felt obligated to the grieving family, the truth should come out. He revealed that Kim Sae Ron's family was concealing her marital status and pregnancy.

Lee Jin Ho stated Kim Sae Ron's January 2025 social media post in which she mysteriously shared several pictures of herself and a mysterious man who appeared to be from a wedding. The caption was "Marry," and the post was quickly removed from Kim Sae Ron's social media in a matter of minutes.

According to TV Reports, Lee Jin Ho stated that Kim Sae Ron's representatives asserted that the Instagram pictures were just a collection of photos taken with a friend. Lee Jin Ho maintained that Kim Sae Ron's marital status was confirmed after the facts were checked. Additionally, he made public a recording of a dialogue between Kim Sae Ron and an agency representative known as "Person A."

In the recording, Kim Sae Ron revealed that she had not posted the wedding pictures herself; instead, it was her boyfriend. The agency official expressed concern over the media attention, saying, "You have to tell me exactly what to say. I keep getting calls from reporters." When the official questioned the sudden marriage, asking, "How can you get married when he's not the guy I saw at Christmas? Are you sure you're married?"

As per Lee Jin Ho, Kim Sae Ron admitted, "I met my ex-boyfriend, broke up, and told him that I had a boyfriend. I broke up with my boyfriend and wasn't going to get married, but I got pregnant." She further confessed, "I got rid of the baby. He threatened me with the baby, so I got married."

Kim Sae Ron disclosed that her husband was a regular guy who worked for a big corporation and met her through a friend.

Reports suggest the mystery man in Kim Sae Ron's photos is a Korean-American working at a big corporation in the U.S. It is now believed that her trip to the United States was for wedding preparations.

As per the voice recording, Kim Sae Ron also revealed why she abruptly switched from KakaoTalk to Telegram. Kim Sae Ron indicated that her boyfriend was in charge of her Instagram and KakaoTalk accounts and had complete access to them.

"Until I started using Telegram and sending occasional texts, I was powerless. I ended up uploading that photo after my boyfriend argued with me about it and said, "I don't know why you're hiding your marriage," said Kim Sae Ron.

However, Lee Jin Ho refuted these claims, stating that it was her new boyfriend who imposed these restrictions. He also emphasized that the allegations of Kim Sae Ron making an extreme choice after seeing his video were false, as she had been in the US with her husband at the time.

Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, is currently handling controversies in three ways. The agency law firm handles legal matters, and a management team keeps an eye on ads and media coverage. A crisis management team that includes experts from both inside and outside the company is also actively involved in managing the situation.

To piece together Kim Sae Ron's circumstances leading up to her death, this crisis team has been meeting with her friends and former agency officials.