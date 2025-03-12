Kim Soo Hyun to skip Good Day filming amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; may be edited out completely

Kim Soo Hyun is in hot water after being accused of being in a 6-year relationship with fellow actor and former labelmate Kim Sae Ron. Despite his agency's denial, the actor has yet to respond directly to the ongoing controversy. As new allegations and supposed evidence surface, his participation in G-Dragon's music variety show Good Day has been cancelled. It is unknown if the actor has stepped away himself or if the show's creators have asked him to refrain from appearing.

As per Maeil Kyungjae's report, the Queen of Tears actor will not be part of the March 13 filming for Good Day. It has also not been clarified if Kim Soo Hyun will be edited out of the MBC show's footage after filming his previous appearance or if he will completely exit the lineup of '88 liners.

The said 1988-born group comprises show's face, G-Dragon, alongside fellow entertainment industry biggies like Kwang Hee, with actors including Jung Hae In, Im Siwan, Lee Soo Hyuk, and the One Ordinary Day star who is currently embroiled in controversy over allegedly dating and grooming a minor.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Jo Se Ho's clip parodying Wheesung's song has been deleted from the broadcast following the famed RnB singer's sudden death on March 10. Previously, it was a part of the next episode's preview; however, that has also been edited as of the latest update.

If Kim Soo Hyun's previously shot footage on Good Day is to be edited out, MBC will reportedly have to consider massive changes to its audio source, with revisions to be discussed later.

Accusations of Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, allegedly demanding about 680 million KRW from the actress have also surfaced, which the management label has denied, claiming it was a Bloodhounds penalty, not for her DUI. Further details and Kim Soo Hyun's response are awaited.