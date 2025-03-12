Did Choi Woo Shik hint at Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron’s relationship years ago? Resurfaced clip sparks debate

As the dating controversy involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron continues to unfold following the explosive claims made by Garosero Institute, past interviews and clips related to the actor have resurfaced, fueling online discussions. Among them, an old Radio Star clip featuring actor Choi Woo Shik has gained attention, leading to renewed speculation about Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation within the industry.

In the show, Choi Woo Shik was asked, “What do you think about Kim Soo Hyun?” to which he responded, “That hyung seemed to have bad rumors around him.” At the time of the broadcast, this statement was dismissed, and Choi Woo Shik faced backlash for his remark. However, in the full version of the episode, the actor never clarified whether it was a joke, leaving room for interpretation.

With the resurfacing of this clip, fans are now speculating that Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged behavior may have been an "open secret" within the entertainment industry. Many believe that those close to him were likely aware of the rumors but either chose to remain silent or were unable to take action. This has sparked broader conversations about the prevalence of such issues in the entertainment world and the culture of silence surrounding them.

However, some netizens have pointed out that the interview in question aired in 2014, before Kim Soo Hyun had reached his current level of stardom. They argue that even if Garosero Institute's claims about his alleged relationship with Kim Sae Ron beginning in 2015 are true, the interview predates this timeline. This raises questions about whether the rumors Choi Woo Shik referenced had any connection to the current controversy or were related to something entirely different.

Despite differing opinions, the resurfaced interview has reignited debates about Kim Soo Hyun’s past and how long such rumors may have circulated within the industry. With public scrutiny at an all-time high, discussions surrounding the actor’s reputation and alleged misconduct continue to dominate online forums.