Why is BTS being dragged into Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron relationship scandal? Find here

On March 10, the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute (Garo Sero or HoverLab Inc) made a controversial statement, unexpectedly dragging BTS into an ongoing dispute involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Garo Sero remarked, “Does Kim Soo-hyun not know who Kim Se Ui is? Legal action? BTS also said they would take legal action in the past. How did that turn out? They all ended up enlisting in the military.” Garo Sero mentioned BTS seemingly to complicate the matter further by dragging the group’s name into the controversy.

This misrepresentation angered BTS fans, ARMY, as the group’s enlistment was a voluntary decision, not a result of external pressure.

This is not the first time Garo Sero has attempted to gain attention by defaming BTS through controversial and so-called ‘exclusive coverage.’ The channel has previously dragged BTS into a drug-related controversy.

Advertisement

In 2023, the YouTube channel released a video falsely alleging that two members of the group were regular visitors to a hostess bar, supposedly linking them to drug cases involving BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and Parasite actor Lee Sun Kyun.

ARMY quickly condemned Garo Sero’s remarks, pointing out the channel’s repeated pattern of targeting BTS with baseless claims. Fans stressed that BTS members, beginning with the eldest Jin, enlisted as per theri own will and according to their own timelines and out of respect for their national duty. No one forced them to get into the military.

BTS’ agency, HYBE, swiftly denied these false accusations and issued a clarification statement debunking the claims.

Advertisement

Despite this, Garo Sero continued its provocative rhetoric, stating, “And now, just a Hallyu star who’s popular in China, Kim Soo Hyun? Our Garo Sero didn’t get information from just anywhere – we broadcasted based on materials and interviews directly received from actress Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family. Go ahead and try legal threats against them, too.”

Netizens argue that Garo Sero is deliberately using BTS’ name to stir controversy and divert attention from its own legal troubles. The statement was not only unnecessary but also misleading, as BTS had no connection to the dispute involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron.

The attempt to link BTS’ enlistment with supposed legal pressures was seen as an obvious distortion of reality.