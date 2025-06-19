Ju Haknyeon controversy: Did MC Mong facilitate THE BOYZ member's meeting with Kirara Asuka? Company exit fuels rumors

Ju Haknyeon's recent meet-up with former Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka sparked intense scrutiny. Following that, he left THE BOYZ after his agency terminated his contract. K-media reports mentioned the severity of the agency's decision, which was based on prostitution allegations against the artist. The agency's co-founder also stepped down days earlier, fueling rumors of involvement in the same scandal.

THE BOYZ's Ju Haknyeon accused of prostitution

Ju Haknyeon faced intense scrutiny after the surfacing of photos of his recent meet-up with Kirara Asuka, a former pornstar based in Japan. The images featured the artist displaying skinship with her at a private bar in Tokyo's Roppongi district on May 29. The pictures showcased them hugging and Kirara Asuka resting her chin on the former THE BOYZ member's shoulder.

Media reports indicated that Ju Haknyeon's contract termination was due to allegations that he was paying for prostitution, rather than just meeting with Kirara Asuka. The artist denied the allegation, but fan theories did not end there.

MC Mong dragged in Ju Haknyeon's prostitution controversy

As prostitution is a punishable offence in South Korea, the former THE BOYZ member's alleged involvement in it generated great buzz among netizens. Notably, 5 days before he departed from the group, i.e., on June 13, THE BOYZ's agency, ONE HUNDRED announced MC Mong's exit.

MC Mong was the agency's co-founder and chief producer, and, according to the official notice, he had been removed from all company operations due to "personal reasons."

This led to netizens taking to the discussion portal theqoo to allege that he was involved in prostitution as well and even facilitating Ju Haknyeon's meet-up with Kirara Asuka, due to his contacts. Many individuals heavily criticized him for allegedly ruining an artist's image and career, sarcastically referring to it as "legendary."

The ones who believe in the paid sex allegations stated, "Seems like there's a reason he got cut off," and raised questions like "Why does he live like that?"

Thus, the controversy seems far from over, even after Ju Haknyeon's handwritten apology. With new allegations emerging, it potentially further reduced his chances of a comeback in the industry.

