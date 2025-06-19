Ju Haknyeon controversy: Japanese AV actress Kirara Asuka accused of cheating on disabled BF with THE BOYZ member

Kirara Asuka (36), a former Japanese p*rnstar, has been going viral lately, due to the controversy surrounding her link-up with Ju Haknyeon, an ex-member of the South Korean boy band THE BOYZ. The duo secretly met in Tokyo last month, which, once exposed, earned the K-pop artist immense backlash.

Meanwhile, as per Japan's L Magazine, she is publicly dating a YouTuber, which has led to accusations of her cheating with Ju Haknyeon.

Advertisement

Who is Kirara Asuka's boyfriend?

Kirara Asuka is reportedly in a relationship with Hirok (Hirokawa Ryu), an intellectually disabled individual, as per Japan's L Magazine. Hirok is 12 years younger than her and is a YouTuber by profession. The two initially connected through a collaborative video project and went on to publicly reveal their relationship in 2021.

They made a notable appearance together as a couple on the runway at the Kansai Collection fashion show held at Osaka's Kyocera Dome last year. They dressed as characters from the anime Fairy Musketeers Little Red Riding Hood, fulfilling Hirok's dream of walking the runway.

The public showed support for the unusual union of two people from different backgrounds until the Ju Haknyeon scandal surfaced.

Why is Kirara Asuka being accused of cheating on her BF with Ju Haknyeon?

Ju Haknyeon and his acquaintances allegedly met with Kirara Asuka at a private bar in Tokyo's Roppongi district on late May 29, as reported by K-media outlet News1 Korea. They had drinks and allegedly got cozy with each other. Photos obtained by Japan's Shukan Bunshun show Ju Haknyeon and Kirara Asuka in close contact, including hugging and her resting her chin on his shoulder.

Advertisement

Additionally, THE BOYZ's agency ONE HUNDRED allegedly found circumstantial evidence of Ju Haknyeon engaging in pr*stitution with Asuka Kirara, as reported by Tenasia. This led to speculation that she was cheating on her boyfriend with the K-pop idol.

Kirara Asuka's other romantic link-ups

A decade ago, Kirara Asuka was linked to Hey! Say! JUMP's Inoo Kei, as per a report by Japanese media outlet Shukan Josei, which has now resurfaced. At the time, the pair was reportedly spotted together in close proximity at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore.

ALSO READ: Did Ju Haknyeon engage in prostitution? Former THE BOYZ member speaks out after being kicked out of team