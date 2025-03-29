Did you know IU and Park Bo Gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines team recreated Jeju Island village from scratch?

When Life Gives You Tangerines has become one of the beloved series in the K-drama world. From IU and Park Bo Gum’s love story to the picturesque location of Jeju Island, this heartwarming series has it all. But did you know that IU and Park Bo Gum’s heartfelt drama was brought to life through the immense dedication of art director Ryu Seong Hee and her team? On March 29, she shared the behind-the-scenes making of this Netflix drama on her Instagram, revealing the effort that went into recreating Jeju’s world.

Ryu Seong Hee wrote, “For 15 months, our art team slept, woke up, and breathed within the world of When Life Gives You Tangerines.” This dedication was clear in every frame, as the team painstakingly recreated Jeju’s landscapes, homes, and markets across multiple decades. The drama spans from the 1950s through to 2025, with Ryu explaining, “From memories of 1950s Jeju to the present day, we built landscapes that transcend time and carefully crafted spaces where emotions could settle.”

The production of When Life Gives You Tangerines wasn't at all made on a small budget; KRW 60 billion (approximately USD 45 million) was invested. Every detail of this series was meticulously crafted by hand, including volcanic rocks. Ryu Seong Hee shared, “We even made individual volcanic rocks” (as per Google translation). The sets also featured everything from traditional thatched-roof houses to old wallpaper, notebooks, and other artifacts from the 1950s and were designed to transport the viewer to that era and Jeju Island’s past.

According to Ryu Seong Hee, one of the most rewarding parts of the project was the collaboration across generations and sharing their thoughts and experiences. “One of the most rewarding parts of this job is seeing people from their early 20s to 50s come together in one space—talking, listening, and collaborating deeply to build a single world,” she said.

When Life Gives You Tangerines wrapped up its final episode on March 28, 2025. The drama, which follows the lives of Oh Ae Sun (played by IU and Moon So Ri) and Ywan Gwan Sik (played by Park Bo Gum and Park Hae Joon), blends romance, history, the old culture of Jeju Island, and adventure.