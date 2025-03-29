When Life Gives You Tangerines filming locations: Explore 5 serene places that capture essence of IU and Park Bo Gum’s heartfelt drama

The Netflix K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines has become a global sensation, topping the streaming giant's chart for non-English series. Starring IU and Park Bo-gum in the lead roles, the heartwarming 16-episode series has captivated audiences worldwide. Set on Jeju Island between the 1960s and '90s, the series follows the lives of Oh Ae Sun (played by IU in younger days and Moon So Ri in middle age) and Ywan Gwan Sik (Park Bo Gum played the younger version and Park Hae Joon played the older version).

The show’s popularity has sparked curiosity about its beautiful filming locations. Here are five key spots featured in When Life Gives You Tangerines as per Korean.net.

- Hagwon Farm, 158-6, Hagwonnongjang-gil, Gochang-gun County, Jeollabuk-do Province. The dreamy canola field where Oh Ae Son and Gwan-sik share their first kiss wasn’t filmed on Jeju Island but at Hagwon Farm. This scenic spot will host the Green Barley Field Festival from April 19 to May 11, allowing visitors to experience the romantic setting firsthand.

- Cinema Gwangju-10, Chungjang-ro 46beon-gil, Dong-gu District, Gwangju. Appearing in episodes 9 and 10, Cinema Gwangju is Korea's oldest single-screen theatre, dating back to 1935. It is renowned for its hand-painted movie posters, a tradition that continues today, offering fans a glimpse into cinematic history.

- Jejumokkwana is in Jeju City, Jeju Island. The touching scene where Oh Ae Sun and Ywan Gwan Sik sit under a roof during a difficult time was filmed at Jejumokkwana, a former government house from the Joseon Period located in Jeju City. This historical site adds a deep cultural layer to the emotional moment.

Advertisement

- Biyangdo Harbor is off the northwest coast of Jeju Island near Halim-eup. The harbor featured in the series is located at Biyangdo, a small island off Jeju’s northwest end near Halim. Its serene coastal charm provides the perfect backdrop for pivotal scenes.

- Gimnyeong Beach (Gimnyeong Seongsegihaebyeon Beach Lighthouse) is situated in Northeast Jeju Island. The iconic seashore where Ae-soon and Gwan-sik stand and watch the sea is Gimnyeong Beach, also known as Gimnyeong Seongsegihaebyeon Beach Lighthouse, located on northeast Jeju Island. This scenic location perfectly captures the show's reflective and emotional tone.



When Life Gives You Tangerines depicts an intricate fabric of lives linked with love, dreams, and silent perseverance. It extends beyond the here and now, providing a glimpse into a world where young dreams clash with reality and where the past continues to influence the present.

At the center is Oh Ae Sun, a young woman with an unyielding spirit. Her world is small, but her imagination knows no boundaries. Despite the weight of her circumstances, she reaches toward something greater—unafraid to challenge the world around her. Ywan Gwan Sik moves through life with quiet determination. He does not speak much of grand dreams or bold passions, yet his loyalty towards Oh Ae Sun runs deep. While words fail him, his actions tell a story of devotion.