When Kang Ha Neul REFUSED to link arms with IU, sparking tension at Moon Lovers press event; here’s what happened

Throwback to when actor Kang Ha Neul addressed a popular and much-shared meme involving his Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star IU. The moment was brought up during his guest appearance on MBC’s talk show Radio Star. He offered a humorous yet sincere explanation behind the peculiar photos that left fans both laughing and scratching their heads.

The viral images date back to a promotional press conference for the 2016 historical drama. As is common at such events, reporters requested the cast members to pose together for better photo opportunities. IU extended her hand toward Kang Ha Neul to link arms. It was a typical and innocent gesture for such public appearances. However, what happened next became internet fodder.

Instead of accepting her hand, Kang Ha Neul amusingly crossed his own arms in front of him, effectively avoiding any contact. In another instance, when asked to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with IU, he was seen hunching inward. He pulled his shoulders tight as if trying to shrink away from her.

These gestures, seemingly awkward and exaggerated, quickly gained traction online. Netizens turned the moment into memes, GIFs, and posts speculating on what could have prompted such quirky behavior. While many assumed it was an intentional joke, others wondered if there was more to the story.

Later, Kang Ha Neul addressed the moment with clarity and his signature honesty. On Radio Star, the hosts and fellow guests couldn’t resist bringing up the old photos. It prompted the actor to laugh and reflect on what really happened that day. As quoted by Koreaboo, “I don’t like serious settings. In settings like this, the reporters don’t seem to budge even when I say something funny,” Kang Ha Neul admitted. “Since I don’t like settings like this, I tend to do things like that.”

He explained that he wasn’t trying to avoid IU or anyone else but simply felt uncomfortable in the rigid setting. He wanted to lighten the mood. As for the incident with IU, Kang Ha Neul clarified that right after the playful moment, he did go ahead and link arms with her while laughing. He showed that it was all in good fun and that there were no awkward feelings between them.

The story left the Radio Star studio filled with laughter and reminded viewers of Kang Ha Neul’s reputation for being refreshingly unfiltered and genuinely himself. Whether it’s on set or in an interview, he continues to win hearts not just with his acting talent but with his offbeat charm and sense of humor.

