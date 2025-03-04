Ex-NCT member Taeil gets indicted with 2 accomplices for sexual assault of drunk woman in June 2024

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Taeil, a former member of NCT has been involved in a massive controversy due to a sexual assault allegation against him and two other accomplices since June last year. In the latest development to the case, legal sources revealed that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office’s Women and Children's Crime Investigation Division 1 indicted the three men of quasi-rape charges, as per Hankook Ilbo's March 4, 2025 report. Reportedly, their arrest warrant was requested previously but it was denied.

Chief Prosecutor of the court, Kim Ji Hye is reported to have summoned Taeil and his non-celebrity accomplices to the court on February 28, due to charges of sexual assault, as levied under the Sexual Violence Punishment Act of the country's Construction. They allegedly got a woman of foreign origin drunk and then violated her modesty back in June 2024. After receiving the victim's report, the case was immediately taken by the Seoul Bangbae Police Station. They submitted an application for an arrest warrant for the three suspects involved.

However, the court ultimately dismissed the request, citing that the suspects had already admitted to the crime and, as a result, did not require arrest. Then on August, the police proceeded to summon Taeil for questioning and resultanty, within four months of the incident, it was reported that Taeil had been sent to prosecution on September 12 on charges of special quasi-rape by the authorities. The police also revealed that the victim was a foreigner, and were neither minor nor someone belonging to the same sex as their assailants, as reported by TenAsia in October 2024.

Following that, speculations of the usage of weapon during the alleged sexual assault event created a huge buzz online. However, after thorough investigations it was revealed that the rumour had no significant evidence to back the claim. Amidst the ongoing chaos and public outrage, NCT parted ways with Taeil in October last year. He debuted in the SM Entertainment boyband in 2016 and had become a popular member of the group, before allegedly getting embroiled in the case.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.