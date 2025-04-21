Ex-NCT member Taeil gets caught drinking with friends ahead of first assault trial; netizens baffled by his ‘audacity’

Trigger Warning: This article discusses topics related to s*xual assault, which may be distressing or triggering to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Moon Taeil, once celebrated as a main vocalist of the popular K-pop group NCT, has found himself at the center of another controversy just weeks before his scheduled trial. Taeil, who is facing serious charges of s*xual assault, was recently spotted by a netizen casually drinking with friends, leading to a new wave of public criticism.

According to an eyewitness account shared on social media, Taeil was seen out at a restaurant, appearing relaxed and chatting with acquaintances over drinks. The netizen, who stumbled across the scene by chance, wrote, “I saw Moon Taeil previously LOL. Seems like he’s going around drinking, with his first trial impending LOL,” expressing shock at his seemingly carefree demeanor.

The situation quickly escalated when a friend of the original poster claimed that someone accompanying Taeil had approached them, requesting no photos be taken. The companion allegedly explained that Taeil "was having a hard time," implying that the singer’s personal struggles should be respected. Despite these pleas, the news spread rapidly online.

Although the original social media post was deleted shortly after it was uploaded, screenshots were already circulating among users. A repost on X (formerly known as Twitter) soon gained viral traction, accumulating more than 500,000 views and fueling heated discussions across multiple platforms. Many netizens voiced disappointment and outrage, criticizing Taeil for what they perceived as inappropriate public behavior given the gravity of his upcoming legal battle.

The controversy stems from charges filed against Taeil related to the alleged s*xual assault of a foreign woman. Following the indictment, the court ruled that there was no immediate need to detain him prior to trial, allowing him to remain free until his court dates. Nonetheless, the severity of the charges and the high-profile nature of the case have kept the public’s attention firmly fixed on Taeil’s actions.

SM Entertainment, Taeil’s former agency, swiftly severed ties with him after the allegations surfaced. On October 15, 2024, the company released an official statement confirming that Taeil’s exclusive contract had been terminated effective immediately, signaling an abrupt end to his career with the label he had been part of since debuting.

Taeil had launched his career in 2016 as a member of NCT, joining various sub-units including NCT 127 and NCT U. However, the ongoing legal issues have dramatically tarnished his public image, leaving many fans disillusioned. The legal proceedings are set to commence on May 12, 2025. The trial will be overseen by the 26th Criminal Division (Division D) of the Seoul Central District Court, with Taeil and two additional defendants standing before the court. As the date draws nearer, public anticipation and scrutiny are reaching a fever pitch, with widespread speculation about the potential outcome of the case and its implications.

