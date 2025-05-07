B: MY BOYZ contestant linked to ex-NCT’s Taeil and Kim Soo Hyun despite no ties to scandals; find out how

SBS's upcoming survival show B: MY BOYZ aims to create a global boy group by selecting contestants from Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, and other countries. It has been making waves online, but not all of it is positive. The show, designed to showcase diverse talent from across Asia, had been building excitement by teasing fans with profiles and glimpses of its contestants. However, the buzz surrounding one contestant, Moon Jaeil, has taken a controversial turn.

On May 3, B: MY BOYZ began revealing detailed profiles of its contestants. Particularly, Jaeil’s information quickly caught the attention of netizens for reasons that have little to do with his musical potential. Instead, it was his name and appearance that caused a stir on social media, especially TikTok, where his photos went viral. What began as curiosity about the show’s lineup soon turned into a full-blown controversy. It involved two figures in the K-pop and acting industries: former NCT member Taeil and actor Kim Soo Hyun.

The controversy began with Jaeil's name, which sparked an immediate connection to Taeil. He has been the subject of public scrutiny and a serious scandal for some time. Netizens, with a tendency for dark humor, began using a play on words with Taeil’s name and ‘jail,’ effectively coming up with ‘Jaeil’ nickname. This association quickly spread, with online discussions linking the contestant to the negative connotations surrounding Taeil’s past.

Beyond his name, netizens also noticed striking similarities between Moon Jaeil’s facial features and those of Kim Soo Hyun. Many fans and social media users began drawing comparisons between the two. They point out that Jaeil’s appearance might unintentionally overshadow his individuality. The resemblance to Kim Soo Hyun, who is currently embroiled in controversy due to his past relationship, also unsettled netizens.

Some fans defended Jaeil, empathizing with his unfortunate situation. Others voiced their concerns that these comparisons would create an unnecessary burden for the contestant. The debate surrounding Jaeil’s name and appearance quickly escalated, overshadowing the excitement about the show itself.

With the premiere of B: MY BOYZ still pending, the ongoing debate has raised questions about the potential impact on the show’s reception. While B: MY BOYZ has yet to confirm an official release date, tweets from the show’s social media account suggest that it is expected to air sometime in June.

Fans are now watching closely to see how Moon Jaeil and B: MY BOYZ handle the situation moving forward. Will Jaeil choose to adopt a stage name, or will he shine on the show using his original name and showcasing his talent? As the premiere approaches, all eyes will be on the contestant and the show’s ability to weather the storm.

