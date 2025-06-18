Ex-NCT’s Taeil rape of Chinese woman with 2 friends was planned? Prosecutors expose texts, GPS tampering at first trial

Trigger Warning: This article discusses s*xual assault and contains sensitive content that may be distressing to some readers. Discretion is advised!

The first official trial for former NCT member Moon Taeil was held on June 18, 2025, at the Seoul Central District Court. He and two male accomplices face charges of aggravated rape. Over a year after the crime took place, prosecutors laid out a detailed and disturbing timeline. They argue that the incident was not only violent but also premeditated.

What happened on June 13, 2024?

According to the prosecution, the three men, Taeil and two unnamed individuals, were reportedly close friends. They met the victim, a Chinese national, in the early morning hours of June 13, 2024. Around 2:33 a.m., the group encountered her at a bar located in Itaewon.

The court heard that the victim and the men consumed alcohol together at the venue, although she had no prior acquaintance with any of them. As the victim became intoxicated, prosecutors claim that Taeil and the other defendants coerced her into a taxi. They did that not for her safety, but to take her to one of the defendants' homes in the Bangbae district of Seoul.

The crime and its timing

Prosecutors outlined that between 4:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., the three men took turns s*xually assaulting the woman while she was drunk and unconscious. The gravity of the charge, aggravated rape, reflects the victim's incapacitated state and the alleged coordination between the perpetrators.

What makes the case especially harrowing is the suggestion that the crime was not opportunistic. The prosecution presented text messages exchanged between the men before and after the incident. It allegedly showed deliberate planning.

In one of the conversations, the men acknowledged that the victim was a foreigner. And in others, they discussed manipulating the taxi's GPS records to make it appear that they had gone to a different location. It was presumably to conceal the actual site of the assault.

Police investigation and evidence gathering

The investigation took a significant amount of time due to the need for analysis of CCTV footage. Authorities reportedly spent nearly two months reviewing surveillance videos. It was to track the movements of the defendants and verify their account of the events. This footage became a key component of the case presented in court.

Despite the severity of the crime, it is notable that none of the three men were arrested during the investigation. Taeil remained a free man as police and prosecutors gathered evidence.

Taeil's admission and legal status

In court, Taeil admitted to the charge of aggravated rape. His legal counsel also confirmed that the victim is a Chinese woman. Following Taeil's admission, prosecutors requested a seven-year prison sentence for each of the accused. The sentence request reflects the prosecution's stance on the severity and premeditated nature of the crime.

The trial is now underway, and while Taeil's confession may expedite the legal process, the court has yet to issue a final verdict. If convicted, he may face up to seven years in prison, in line with the prosecution's recommendation.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is a survivor of s*xual assault, help is available. Please reach out to local assault support services, hotlines, or counseling centers for confidential assistance. You are not alone

