Former NCT member Taeil to face first court hearing on May 12 over quasi-rape charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Former NCT member Taeil is scheduled to attend his first court hearing on May 12, 2025, in connection with charges of quasi-rape. The case, which has drawn significant public attention, involves accusations that Taeil and two others committed non-consensual sexual acts against a woman who was allegedly intoxicated and unable to resist.

According to Star News, the Seoul Central District Court’s 26th Criminal Division (Division D) will convene the initial trial for Taeil and the two co-defendants on the scheduled date. The indictment was issued on February 28 by the Women and Children’s Crime Investigation Division 1 of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office earlier this year.

The incident in question reportedly took place in June 2024, with the victim filing a police report on June 13. NCT's Taeil was booked soon after and summoned for police questioning on August 28, 2024. The case provoked a wave of public shock, particularly as NCT’s Taeil was the only high-profile individual implicated.

Furthermore, NCT's Taeil did not comply with the initial police summons, citing health-related reasons, which led to further public criticism over his failure to follow official orders.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, the Seoul Bangbae Police Station requested arrest warrants for all three suspects in 2024. However, the court denied the requests, explaining that since the accused had admitted their involvement, detention was not required.

The case has continued to draw significant public and media attention. Under South Korean law, sexual assault committed against a person who is unconscious or otherwise unable to resist is classified as "special quasi-rape." While earlier rumors alleged that Taeil had a weapon during the incident, these claims were ultimately dismissed by police following their investigation.

In response to the controversy, Taeil withdrew from both NCT and his management agency, SM Entertainment. The company formally announced the termination of his exclusive contract on October 15, 2024. Taeil originally debuted in 2016 as a member of the idol group’s sub-units NCT 127 and NCT U.

The forthcoming trial will shed more light on the incident and its legal outcomes.

