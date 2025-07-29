Pinkvilla Predicts: The opening day India collections of Son Of Sardaar 2, War 2, Dhadak 2, The Raja Saab and Dhurandhar

The box office is having a good time in India, especially after the massive success of Saiyaara, which has been continuing its historic run. With the first half of 2025 already over, all eyes are now on the second half.

In this article, we are predicting the opening day figures of upcoming releases like Son of Sardaar 2, War 2, Dhadak 2, The Raja Saab, and Dhurandhar.

Day 1 India net predictions of upcoming movie releases:

1. Son of Sardaar 2: Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 6.75 crore

Scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025, Son of Sardaar 2 marks the sequel to the 2012 film, Son of Sardaar. The makers are bringing the sequel after 13 years. The Ajay Devgn starrer is expected to collect in the range of Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 6.75 crore on its opening day. The trailer has received mixed reactions from the audience. Notably, only the song, Pehla Tu Dujha Tu, has created decent hype on social media.

2. War 2: Rs 55 crore to Rs 57 crore

War 2 is among the most highly anticipated movies of 2025. The sequel to War (2019) has been generating massive buzz and hype ahead of its release. The trailer release of the Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR starrer has further increased the buzz. Despite its clash with Rajnikanth’s Coolie, the action thriller is expected to open between Rs 55 crore and Rs 57 crore. Its release date coincides with Independence Day, which can help the movie open well.

3. Dhadak 2: Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore

Dhadak 2, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, is arriving on August 1, 2025. Backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, the romantic drama requires positive word of mouth to perform well at the box office. As per predictions, the Dhadak sequel is looking to open in the range of Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore.

4. The Raja Saab: Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore

Since horror comedy movies have a wide appeal in Hindi belts, Prabhas’ The Raja Saab can do wonders, considering the successful releases like Stree 2 and Munjya. The upcoming Telugu horror comedy boasts big star power. If combined with the horror comedy genre, it can have a massive opening in the Hindi markets. However, its clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar can change the game. It is eyeing earnings in the range of Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore on its debut day at the box office.

5. Dhurandhar: Rs 21.5 crore to Rs 22.5 crore

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and more, Dhurandhar will release on December 5, 2025. Months before its release, the makers have already generated excitement with its power-packed teaser. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it looks to open between Rs 21.5 crore and Rs 22.5 crore.

Release dates Movies Day 1 Prediction: India Net July 25 Son Of Sardaar 2 Rs 6.25 crore to Rs 6.75 crore August 14 War 2 Rs 55.00 crore to Rs 57.00 crore August 1 Dhadak 2 Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore December 5 The RajaSaab Rs 10.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore December 5 Dhurandhar Rs 21.50 crore to Rs 22.50 crore

Which aforementioned movie are you most excited for? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

