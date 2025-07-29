‘Without Thalapathy Vijay, there won't be LCU’: Lokesh Kanagaraj says his cinematic universe needs Leo actor

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj is soon set to hit the big screens with the Rajinikanth starrer Coolie. Ahead of the film’s release on August 14, 2025, the filmmaker talked about his cinematic universe and how it would be incomplete without Thalapathy Vijay.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on needing Thalapathy Vijay for LCU

Talking at a promotional event for Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “Without him (Thalapathy Vijay), LCU doesn’t exist. However, I don’t know whether he will be a part of it now. If you wish to know about that, you have to ask him yourself.”

Advertisement

“We all know what his vision is today. For the sake of my film, I don’t think it's the right time to discuss such matters. Any given day, without Thalapathy Vijay, LCU will not be fulfilled,” he added.

Why is Thalapathy Vijay important for LCU?

For those unaware, LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) is the series of interconnected films created by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The universe, which started with Karthi starrer Kaithi, was expanded into other worlds, including Kamal Haasan’s Vikram (2022) and Thalapathy Vijay’s film Leo (2023).

With all 3 films integrated into a single narrative, it is set to be expanded further with movies like Benz and Kaithi 2. Moreover, Lokesh also plans to create ventures like Vikram 2, Leo 2, and a standalone spin-off based on Suriya’s character Rolex within the universe.

However, Thalapathy Vijay is speculated to retire from acting after his alleged last film, Jana Nayagan; turning his focus completely on his political career. While an official confirmation is yet to be made, we’ll have to wait and see if the superstar continues to be a part of the LCU.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj work front

Talking about his next project Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, is an action entertainer. The multistarrer flick, which also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan, is said to be a standalone venture unrelated to the director's cinematic universe.

With Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and more in key roles, the film is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is a political drama directed by H Vinoth, is releasing on January 9, 2026.

ALSO READ: ‘Kingdom is not my KGF’ says Vijay Deverakonda, wants to kidnap Anirudh Ravichander