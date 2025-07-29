Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer: Are Twitterati Unhappy With Jake Sully Returning to Lead Fierce Battles Across Pandora’s Diverse Terrains?

The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer has been dropped by Disney, just days after it was first leaked online. The preview was attached to the theatrical prints of Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the audience hailed the James Cameron directorial online, calling it a “masterpiece.”

As for the trailer for the upcoming movie of the much-loved franchise, the fans witness the return of Jake Sully as the conflicting leader of Pandora as he prepares for battle in air, water and land.

The trailer for the James Cameron directorial went on to introduce the antagonist, Na’Vi, who is on the mission to end the Sully family.

Fans react to Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer

Though visually stunning, the fans went on to express their disappointment over the trailer on social media platforms. In contrast to the first watchers, one of the users noted, “If this isn't a 3h or longer movie, I honestly don't think this movie will have enough time to do it justice.”

Another fan thought that the trailer was just testing his patience. He wrote, “fire and ash? more like my patience and attention span.”

Meanwhile, praising the efforts of the makers, some of the social media users stated that the upcoming project could be the movie of the year. A netizen claimed, “I'M CALLING IT NOW, THIS IS GONNA BE MOVIE OF THE YEAR.”

Another one of the fans mentioned, “This is peak cinema.”

What to expect from Avatar: Fire and Ash?

The upcoming James Cameron film is the third installment of the much-loved franchise. Avatar: Fire and Ash is one of the highly anticipated films, as it will bring all terrains of Pandora together for Jake Sully to battle it out with Na’Vi.

Just like the Way of Water introduced the fans to the community of aquatic Metkayina, Fire and Ash will also debut a new group called the Ash People.

During his appearance at the D23 Expo, the director revealed what the fans can expect from the new film. He said, “You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before.” Cameron further added, “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before.”

Avatar: Fire and Ash will release in theaters on December 19, 2025.

