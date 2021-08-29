Exclusive: Pranutan Bahl on doing Helmet and working with Aparshakti Khurana

Pranutan Bahl will next be seen in Helmet with Aparshakti Khurana. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress says that from day one she had no hesitation or any doubts about Helmet and it’s subject. “That is because I always knew what our world was, and what Helmet’s Goal is. The goal is to make people laugh and at the same time convey a beautiful social message. So I didn’t have any hesitation, because I always knew what we are doing is going to be beautiful,” states the actress.

She further adds, “You know my guy friends have always said that they faced a lot of guilt tripping and shame in purchasing a condom. What I would also like to say is that in Helmet my character is herself shown to be a very forward thinking girl - somebody who is very aspirational and actually does sell condoms. I also really feel that why should it be a norm that only boys can purchase condoms. Why should there be any shame attached to it, and why society and medical stores are also guilt tripping us into making us believe that we are doing something wrong, when we are not. We are doing something good for society, and for ourselves also on an individual level.”

Additionally, she terms her experience of working with Aparshakti as fantastic. “He is an amazing actor to work with and more than anything else, he is an amazing actor to collaborate with. He has always been very open to all kinds of dialogue, discussions and encourages you every single day,” says Pranutan.

Lastly, is there any film of her father Mohnish Bahl that she would want to see get remade? “Honestly I personally believe that legendary films should not be remade, because once they are classics it's really unfair for another generation to repeat that. But maybe Astitva, I really love that film,” she signs off.

