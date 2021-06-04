EXCLUSIVE: Raj and DK’s Family Man 3 set in the Covid times; Manoj Bajpayee to take on the enemies from China

Raj and DK have already locked the idea to take The Family Man franchise to the third season. After Pakistan and Sri Lanka, it's time for Srikant Tiwari to take on China. Details revealed.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the Raj and DK created espionage thriller, The Family Man, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi with Priyamani has been renewed for third season. And now, it’s confirmed that Srikant Tiwari, JK and his colleagues at TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell) will reunite for the third time on a new mission. It has been revealed in the post credit scenes of The Family Man 2 that season 3 will be set in the Covid times, however, Srikant’s fight will not be with the invisible virus, but he will be taking on the Chinese troops.

“The Family Man as a franchise puts the special forces on a mission that’s relevant in the present political scenarios. Through the lockdown last year, the creators of the series, Raj and DK, with their digital partner Amazon, decided to take the franchise forward by setting it in the Covid times. Season 3 puts TASC against the enemies from China in the times when the entire world is fighting an invisible enemy in the form of this virus,” revealed a source close to the development.

After Pakistan and Sri Lanka, it's time for Srikant Tiwari to go on a covert mission against China. The story of season three unfolds in Nagaland. Source

The Chinese mission to destroy India in season 3 is called “Guan Yu”. Interestingly, Guan Yu was a Military officer during the late Eastern Han dynasty of China and he is worshipped by Chinese people today. There are multiple theories around his reign as an officer on the interview. “Whether the story and mission have some historic relevance to the Guan Yu or not is something that one would discover when the third season takes the digital world by storm. After Pakistan and Sri Lanka, be prepared for a covert mission with Srikant Tiwari and his gang taking on the Chinese troops,” the source added.

While the drama in The Family Man unfolded in Mumbai, Delhi and Kashmir, the second season was set in Chennai, London, Mumbai and Delhi. It seems the makers are now going to the North East belt of India and major part of season 3 will be set in Nagaland alongside the financial and national capital. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more.

